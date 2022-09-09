The MP Homes & Design U11s League Tag will take on Forbes in the grand final on Saturday in Grenfell after defeating Condobolin Blue 28-4 on the weekend in Manildra.
The girls have proven themselves this season in defence and attack. The way they play on the field is unbelievable to watch.
The girls came out strong with two tries before halftime. Alyra Williams crossed the line for the first try of the game and successfully converted. Charli Milne was next to score and converted her own try.
After the break, the girls defended their line well and continuously kept Condo under pressure. Luca Barnes found a gap in Condo's defence and was over the line for a try. Then it was Alyra Williams who made a fantastic break, running half the field and scoring. Ruby Galvin was impressive after her try out on the wing. Charli Milne was over once again, scoring her second try of the game just before Condo scored.
Well done on a great win. Thank you to all the parents for the support throughout the season. Also, a massive thank you to the coach, Stacey Milne for the time she has put into the girls, they have come so far as a team and should be proud of their achievement. Good luck on Saturday.
Before Saturday's game, get to know your Under 11 League Tag players below.
There are also four other Parkes junior rugby league teams into their grand finals. Read more below and here:
#1 Charli Milne
Favourite NRL Player? Brian To'o
A veteran when it comes to league tag, playing her fifth season for Parkes Marist. Charli is a leader among the girls and gets in to get the job done in both attack and defence. Sitting in the top position on the Lachlan District point scorer board she is an asset to the team.
#2 Pippa MacGregor
Favourite NRL Player? Nathan Cleary
A little pocket rocket, Pippa is a talented dummy half, quick off the mark, she can step through the smallest holes in the defence. Pippa is reliable in her defence and has made some impressive try-saving tags during the season.
#3 Luca Barnes
Favourite NRL Player? Joey Manu
Luca is a valuable member of our team with her speed and agility an asset through the middle of the field in attack. Luca has picked up the skills of the game quickly and has shown her determination in defence. Luca is reliable and never gives up.
#4 Kelsey Finnegan
Favourite NRL Player? Latrell Mitchell
Moving to league tag from gymnastics this season, Kelsey is a valuable member of the team. She is amazing in defence and can find the gaps in attack. Kelsey never gives up and has shown her dedication to the team after returning recently from an injury. Keep an eye out for her in the GF.
#5 Zahlee Terrill
Favourite NRL Player? Nathan Cleary
After a little break Zahlee returned to playing league tag and has been an asset to the team with her knowledge of the game. Zahlee is a strong defender, great communicator and has had some great runs in attack, scoring some valuable tries.
#6 Alexis Lewis
Favourite NRL Player? Ben Hunt
Alexis 'Lexi' is the youngest member of our team. She is always happy to play in any position and is a quiet achiever. Give her some room and she'll break through the defensive line, she has also shown great skills in her defence, making some impressive tags during the season.
#7 Emily Wild
Favourite NRL Player? Harry Grant
Emily is another of our new players this season, but you wouldn't know it. Emily has picked up the league tag skill quickly and covers the defence well with some impressive tagging. When she gets the ball out wide, she is off down the sideline with her speed, she is hard to catch.
#8 Alyra Williams
Favourite NRL Player? Nathan Cleary
You wouldn't think this was her first season playing league tag. Alyra has fit right in, leading the girls from her full back position. A try scoring machine and has a boot on her like Matt Burton.
#9 Ruby Galvin
Favourite NRL Player? Xavier Savage
Ruby is a regular in the centre position, defending the sideline with some brilliant tags. Ruby is also a great ball runner, twisting through gaps in the defence and gaining valuable metres in our attack.
#10 Daisy Rice
Making the move from rugby union this season Daisy has done well to juggle league tag and hockey at the same time. There's absolutely no stopping this girl. She is determined in defence and is switched on in attack.
#11 Miley Duff
Favourite NRL Player? Stephen Crichton
Miley is another veteran in the team, playing her forth season with Parkes Marist. Miley leads from the front; she works hard in defence and is reliable in attack. Miley has a never-give-up attitude even when she is exhausted.
#12 Sariah Folau
Favourite NRL Player? Jarome Luai
A big personality, shows plenty of sass towards our trainer. Although she doubts her ability, she is a hard worker, tags well in defence and scored her first try earlier in the season scooting from dummy half.
#13 Mikaela Schembri
Favourite NRL Player? Brian To'o
Mikaela is one of our greatest talkers, keeping the girls in line with their defence from her position on the wing. Mikaela has shown great improvement with her skills this season making some great defensive tags and has a never-give-up attitude.
#15 Addison Wild
Favourite NRL Player? Cameron Munster
Addison 'Addi' is new to league tag this season. Addison is a quiet achiever and does whatever is asked of her. Addison works hard at training and is determined to improve her skills. Addison is great in defence and when she gets the ball, she runs hard gaining her team valuable metres in attack.
#16 Chelsea Hall
Favourite NRL Player? Dylan Brown
Chelsea moved to league tag this season from rugby union so after getting used to the new rules she has been impressive on the field. Chelsea works hard in defence and is a great communicator. Chelsea runs the ball hard and has the speed when she is in the open.
#17 Airlie Strong
Favourite NRL Player? Matt Burton
Airlie has shown great improvement since the start of the season; holding her position on the wing, she never gives up in defence and has made some great tags. When she gets the ball in attack, Airlie shows her determination running for the gaps in the defensive line.
