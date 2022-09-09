After the break, the girls defended their line well and continuously kept Condo under pressure. Luca Barnes found a gap in Condo's defence and was over the line for a try. Then it was Alyra Williams who made a fantastic break, running half the field and scoring. Ruby Galvin was impressive after her try out on the wing. Charli Milne was over once again, scoring her second try of the game just before Condo scored.