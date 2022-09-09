Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Under 11s League Tag in fine form for grand final against Forbes

By Contributed
September 9 2022 - 1:06am
The MP Homes & Design Under 11s Parkes League Tag side will face Forbes in the grand final this Saturday in Grenfell, coming off the back of a great win last weekend. Picture supplied

The MP Homes & Design U11s League Tag will take on Forbes in the grand final on Saturday in Grenfell after defeating Condobolin Blue 28-4 on the weekend in Manildra.

