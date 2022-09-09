Soggy conditions challenge veteran golfers

Forbes proved too strong in last week's inter-town veteran's golf competition where players were continually challenged by the wet and very soggy conditions on the Forbes course.
Thirty-two players (only nine from Parkes) contested the event with the locals claiming the twin-towns shield 213 points to Parkes' 198.
Advertisement
The recent rains have contributed to a continual flow of water through the Forbes course with the fourth hole still out of play and as a result, a substitute par four hole was set up on the practice fairway and 19th green.
Despite the challenges some handy scores were returned with local Kim Herbert winning the day. Herbert recorded 38 points for the 18 hole to win on a count-back from Parkes' Lex Hodges.
Parkes' Csaba Belley played a bit like his beloved Dragons - not his best - to win the encouragement award.
Forbes players won all nearest-to-pins with playing partners Barry Shine and Kim Herbert winning A grade on the ninth and 18th holes respectively, and Ralph Baker and Geoff Drane the B grade winners.
The ball sweep went to 32 points and the winners were: 36 points - Niel Duncan and Allan Rees (F); 35 - Robert Lea (P) and Ted Morgan (F); 34 - Greg Webb, Andrew Grierson and Steve Uphill (F); 33 - Nim Dziuba (P); 32 - John Dwyer (P) and Gary Pymont and Alex McKinnon (F).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.