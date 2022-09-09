K & H Constructions U12s White head into the grand final, playing Forbes in Grenfell on Saturday.
The boys had this week off, after they dominated over Forbes the previous weekend.
With a few numbers registered in the U12s age group the club decided to split the team into two teams, Whites, and Blues.
The Whites have been on top of the ladder all year with 29 points.
Well done, boys and good luck.
Before Saturday's game, get to know your Under 12 Whites players below.
There are also four other Parkes junior rugby league teams into their grand finals. Read more below and here:
Has had a positional change mid-season and has now settled in well at fullback, always safe at the back, runs at holes without fear.
This is Kye's first year of league. Kye is safe as a bank on the wing and is very dangerous hitting holes with electric speed. Kye's defence and timing is outstanding!
Is just an outright competitor, has solid defence on the edge and has a very dangerous running game at dummy half in the second half.
First year of rugby league, started the year at 6 and has found a home in the centres. Haydo has a very dangerous running game with speed to burn. Solid defender on the edge.
First year of 12s and first year at the club. Leo comes in looking for work and has been solid with his conversions this year.
Kaleb started the year in the centre's and has now found a home at 6. Kaleb has a superb running game with great vision. Not many get past him in defence but if they do, he is sure to never give up.
Eli has come over from Forbes and has had an absolutely outstanding year, one of the best defenders in the age group, his running game is always dangerous, his talk and organisation is mature beyond his age. True competitor.
Mason leads the way in defence and pulls off some great shots. Our senior front rower who always tries hard. Will slot them over the posts under pressure if required.
First year of 12s, very skillful with ball in hand, his defence has improved throughout the year. Very dangerous footwork with his scoots from dummy half.
Brax first year of 12s which is a big effort playing in the front row. Brax has been a big improver this year, always puts his body on the line and will take the ball forward come GF day.
Jett has had a fantastic year in both attack and defence, has scored a few tries this year on the edge with his strong running game. Prides himself on trying to lead the way for the team and has stood up and has a crack all year. GF day will be no different.
Max has joined the Spacies this year from rugby. Shifted to the 2nd row from fullback halfway through the year and has been consistently all year. Max cuts them in half with his defence and has a very strong running game. Will lead the way GF day.
Khan will lead the boys out GF day. Has had a remarkable year being selected for NSW in both league and union. He is almost unstoppable when he runs the ball, scores tries for fun scoring 4 in the semi-final. None better in defence. If Khan plays to his ability come GF day it will go a long way to the team holding up the trophy.
First year of 12s, Ollie for his size never takes a backward step. He will be up chopping blokes around the legs and never shies away from a hit up.
First year of 12s, Jacob will be solid and safe once he gets on the field. Jacob is a strong, fast ball carrier and tackles very well. Played a lot of positions this year which is a credit to his versatility.
First year of league this year. Ryley is a big, strong ball carrier and when his confidence is up, he is very hard to handle. He has been a big improver this year and will rip in up in the front row GF day.
Nate will play any position on the field when asked and does a great job. Nate will do anything asked of him and never backs down. He brings energy to the team once he gets on the field.
Jaxon has backed up from the 10s all year and is one of the first kids to put his hand up to fill in for the other team when they are short. Jax will play any position on the field when required and will never shy away from having a crack.
Billy has also backed up from the 10s all year and has not looked out of place on the edge. Billy runs hard and hits hard and if required to get on the field GF day he will never let you down.
