One point difference in thrilling minor singles quarter final

On Wednesday, August 31 we had social bowls. Winners were Bruce Jones and Blake Strudwick winning 19+15. Runners-up were Jake Brown and Dave Johnson winning 18+20.
Third place went to Gene Rapp, Phil Barnard and Ray Griffith winning 17+3.
Marble 24 came out and the Margins were 2, 3, 4, 15 and 20. Next week's jackpot is $66.
On Saturday, September 3 we had social bowls. Winners were Phil Barnard and Junior Thorne winning 20+31. Runners-up were Shane Hodge and Peter White winning 17+9.
Championships
Only one game played this week and that was a Major Single match where Tony Bright defeated Brian Smith.
Pennants
Our Division 3 team lost to Molong 8-2. Division 4 Team 1 had a nice win over Canowindra 2 9-1. Division 4 Team 2 unfortunately had to forfeit to Canowindra 1 which means a 10-0 +15 loss and Division 4 Team 3 had a win by a forfeit from Orange City so they receive a 10-0 +15 score.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, September 10 at 1pm and the last round of Pennants on Sunday, September 11.
In the club on Friday, September 9 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($300), joker draw ($1100) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving up their amazing meals and Dippin' Dots ice creams.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
September is upon us - a.k.a. Liptember!
This month, our lady bowlers and friends are invited to purchase bright lipsticks in support of Women's Mental Health and Lifeline. Come along next Tuesday, a normal social bowls day, and join in!
Pennants continued on Tuesday, the 4's feeling blue after a solid defeat by Orange Ex-Services (I shall conceal the final score!).
The highlight of the day was a resounding win by Parkes 3's over Orange City. All players applied themselves well, setting the foundation for their win, and blushing bright pink upon hearing that they are this year's CW District Grade 3 Pennants Champions! Congratulations to both teams for a polished performance over the past few weeks. Next stop, Mudgee, in October!
We must thank all umpires (Gwenda and Tony) and score-keepers (George, Trevor, Steve, Maureen and Brenda) for their time, Ground Control gents for the amazing greens, as well as our well-organised player/managers, Lynn and Maria, for all your extra efforts.
This week, Carol celebrated her birthday with a win in the raffle, and Gwenda beamed as her ticket was drawn out.
Club membership fees are now due and may be paid at the bar: Pensioner - $105, full - $125. Social membership - free.
Nominations for our Minor Singles will open on Tuesday, 13/9, and close at noon on 27/9. Anyone eligible is encouraged to participate.
The CW District Mixed Pairs competition will be held at our club over the weekend of October 8/9. Check the board and enter your team - ask one of the men bowlers to be your partner! Our club must show our true colours when we are chosen to host such events!
Speaking of displaying your true colours, this date is ultra-important to add to your diary: Sunday, September 25 at 11am for the AGM of Parkes B&SC. The presence of each and every member is vital as it is your vote that will ensure the formation of a new and vibrant board to make decisions within the club for the year ahead!
Next Tuesday, 13 September to play social bowls, call the club, 6862 1446, after 9am, with play to begin at 10am.
Social roster: Julie Green.
Championship matches
An intriguing quarter final Minor singles match was played on Thursday. Greg Townsend totally dominated Brian Hampton to be halfway to victory after leading 13 shots to 3. Brian came to life and won 6 consecutive ends to be trailing 18 shots to Greg's 19. Greg remained composed to grind out winners over 4 consecutive to nearly have the match wrapped up at 23 to 18. Brian collected 6 shots over the next 3 ends to lead 24 to 23, but he fell agonisingly short as Greg played 2 ends of great draw bowls to win 25 to 24.
Pennants
The Parkes Pirates Division 2 pennants teams played West Dubbo in Dubbo on Sunday, and were winners across each of the 3 rinks. Brian Townsend again played brilliantly to win the 'Matey' award. The Pirates Division 3 teams played against the Division's top side, Grenfell in Grenfell, and won only 1 of the 3 rinks.
Social bowls
Thursday, September 1
Last Thursday 26 social bowlers welcomed blue skies on the 1st day of spring playing one game of triples and 5 games of pairs.
It was pleasing to see Greg Huggins on the greens again as he teamed up with Al Affleck and John Carr to play George Bradley, Bob Freeman and the returning Graeme Dixon. Team Dixon dominated the game to win 30 shots to 18.
The classy pair of Rob Irving and Joe Davies outclassed Chris Harrison and Gary McPhee early and were leading 16 shots to 5 after 10 ends. Rob and Joe provided a master-class performance to roll on and win 25 shots to 14.
A very close game was played between Mike Valentine and Col Mudie against Ron Hornery and Geoff Freeman. Team Mudie were behind on the scorecard all game, but found something special to pick up 5 shots over the last 3 ends to claim the chocolates by 1 shot.
A classic game of social pairs was played between Marty Tighe and John Niddrie against the more experienced pair of Col Hayward and John Corcoran. John led superbly as he and Marty toyed with their champion opponents, leading 12 shots to 4 after 11 ends. In a case of 'don't poke the sleeping bear(s)', Col and Corky roared back to life winning 6 consecutive ends, picking up 13 shots. John and Marty soaked up the pressure, and sledges and hung on to win 19 shots to 18.
Col Miller and John Wright sprang from the mat from the first end to completely dominate Bruce Orr and Tony Riordan, leading 21 shots to 4 after 11 ends. The Armstrong St, 'Thriller' and the 'Farmer from Cooka' eased off, dialling down the excitement level, but were still good enough to claim bragging rights, by winning 24 shots to 12.
In a one-sided contest Rob Tinker and Jim Blake easily accounted for John Ward and Dave Wilcockson. Tink's red bowls were on fire early as he and big Jim burned off 'wicks' Ward and big Dave by 33 shots to 8.
Saturday, September 3
Eighteen social bowlers rocked up on Saturday to play one triples game and 3 games of pairs. The old fox Rob Irving skipped for Bob Freeman and Jim Blake, and they led all game against Dave Willcockson, Noel Johnstone and the wily John Ward. Wardy's wicks were on display, but they were not enough as team Irving outlasted team Ward to win 17 shots to 15.
Ray Jones and Geoff Freeman bolted from stalls early, and they didn't break stride as they cantered away to win easily against Mike Valentine and Chris Harrison.
Tony Riordan welcomed a new lead bowler - Marea Wilcockson, as his team played the inform Gary McPhee and Maureen Miller. Tony and Marea battled hard, but winning just 6 ends against Gary and Maureen, there was no surprise in the final score, losing 11 shots to 24.
The Village neighbours, George Bradley and Col Mudie had a good tussle early against John Carr and Col 'thriller' Miller, with the scores after 11 ends favouring the neighbours 12 shots to 8. John and Col kept bowling away, but were outclassed in the end, losing 11 shots to 23.
See you on the greens!
