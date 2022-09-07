One point difference in thrilling minor singles quarter final

An intriguing quarter final Minor singles match was played on Thursday. Greg Townsend totally dominated Brian Hampton to be halfway to victory after leading 13 shots to 3. Brian came to life and won 6 consecutive ends to be trailing 18 shots to Greg's 19. Greg remained composed to grind out winners over 4 consecutive to nearly have the match wrapped up at 23 to 18. Brian collected 6 shots over the next 3 ends to lead 24 to 23, but he fell agonisingly short as Greg played 2 ends of great draw bowls to win 25 to 24.