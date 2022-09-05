Cattle market firm as yarding increases

Market reports for the Central West Livestock Exchange from Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Agency
Monday's cattle sale saw 598 yarded, 127 up on the previous week's sale.
Numbers lifted this sale and quality was similar to that of the previous week.
There was a good offering of well bred and finished cattle available along with those types more suited to feed.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to dearer market.
Yearling steers to feed were strong selling from 510 to 574c/kg.
The better types to processors sold from 470c to 588c/kg, the heifer portion to processors lifted 5c to receive from 470 to 560c/kg for medium and heavyweights.
Those to feed sold from 460c to 555c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks ranged in price from 467 to 501c/kg. Grown heifers reached 475c/kg.
Cows were 3 to 6c/kg dearer with heavy 3 and 4 score selling from 399 to 420c/kg.
The best heavy bull reached 363c/kg.
Tuesday's sheep sale saw a yarding of 34,050, up 5600 on the previous week's sale.
Numbers lifted this sale with both lambs and mutton showing the change.
Lamb quality was fair with good numbers of finished lambs on offer.
Trade and heavyweights made up the majority of the yarding.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to dearer market.
There was 6,350 new season lambs penned and most were fresh and well finished.
Prices were firm to a dearer with trade lambs selling from $170 to $210 with heavy lambs to 26kg reaching $223/head.
Carcase prices averaged 820c/kg.
Old lambs were also $3 to $4/head better with trade weights selling from $153 to $185/head.
Heavy lambs to 26kg sold from $190 to $204/head with extra heavyweights receiving from $200 to $269/head.
Carcase prices averaged from 730c to 792c/kg.
Mutton numbers were made up of mostly merino and quality was fair.
Prices also showed a dearer trend with both merino and crossbred ewes selling from $120 to $185/head.
Dorper ewes reached $179/head. Merino wethers sold from $142 to $198/head.
- Market Reporter, Krystelle Ridley
