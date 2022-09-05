A well-known Central West bridge - described by the NSW government as "no longer fit for purpose" - is set to be knocked down and rebuilt.
The 92-year-old Mandagery Creek crossing on the outskirts of Manildra is used by about 2000 vehicles everyday, many travelling between Orange and Parkes.
The new design will include widened lanes and a fenced-off footpath. It will support heavier vehicles than currently permitted.
Construction will begin later this month, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway announced Thursday at Robertson Park in Orange.
"The investment will provide safer, smoother journeys for motorists travelling across the region ... [and] a welcome boost for freight operators," Mr Farraway said.
Sydney-based contractor Abergeldie said the project will be completed in June, 2024 at a cost of $12 million. About 30 jobs will be created by the project.
Supply-chain disruptions and labour shortages could increase production costs, according to Transport for NSW Regional Director West Alistair Lunn.
The bridge will be knocked down and rebuilt in sections, to minimise time period both lanes are closed to about 20 days over the two year period.
Ecologists are working with the contractor to mitigate impact on a well-known platypus population at the creek, the developer says.
The project is part of a $20 billion NSW-wide infrastructure spend in the lead up to next year's state election.
