(Left, top and bottom) computer renders of the new Mandagery Creek bridge outside Manildra, NSW. (Right, top and bottom) The crossing in its current state. The $12 million project was announced Thursday at Robertson Park, Orange by NSW minister for regional transport and roads Sam Farraway, Cabonne deputy mayor Jamie Jones, Abergeldie project leader Mark Whelan, and NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn.