Parkes Panthers win 2022 AFL Central West tier two grand final

Updated September 5 2022 - 4:34am, first published 4:16am
The Parkes Panthers made it a perfect men's tier two AFL Central West campaign by winning Saturday's grand final. Picture by Parkes Panthers

PARKES Panthers has capped off an incredible 2022 AFL Central West tier two season on Saturday, defeating Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels in the grand final at George Park 2 6-9-45 to 3-2-20.

