Here are the sports results from August 27-28 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:
Senior men Tier Two finals: PARKES PANTHERS 6-9-45 (Alex Boyd 4, Mark Simmonds 2) defeated BATHURST BUSHRANGERS REBELS 3-2-20 (Reece Belmonte 2, Michael Long)
ELIMINATION FINALS
NEXT WEEK
Peter McDonald Premiership grand final: FORBES MAGPIES 26 (Jake Grace 2, Toby Hurford, Alvin Maungaati tries; Nick Greenhalgh 3 conversions, 2 penalty goals) defeated DUBBO CYMS 16 (Ben Marlin, Brad Pickering, Alex Bonham tries; Pickering 2 conversions)
GRAND FINALS
First grade: MANILDRA RHINOS 34 (Jayden Fahey 3, Nick Smith, Luke Petrie, Sam Hill tries; Ben McAlpine 5 goals) defeated OBERON TIGERS 16 (Caylib Marston 2, Abel Lefaoseu tries; Nev Turner, Trent Guihot goals)
League tag: GRENFELL GIRLANNAS 18 (Holli Madgwick, Chelsea Anderson, Alicia White, Danielle Smith tries; Taylor Keppie goal) defeated MANDILRA RHINETTES 14 (Molly Hoswell, Maddi Coughlan, Brooke Cusack tries; Molly Hoswell goal)
Youth league: MOLONG BULLS 30 (Bailey Webb 2, Jacob Duncan 2, Bailey Peschka, Jett Fraser tries; Bailey Peschka 3 goals) defeated GRENFELL GOANNAS 24 (Tyler Byron 2, Caleb Haddin, Ash Tetley, Dylan King tries; Oliver Taylor 2 goals)
Women grand final: LITHGOW PANTHERS 2 (Annie Buckley, Millie Leard) defeated ST PAT'S 1 (Macey Fulton)
Men grand final: LITHGOW STORM 4 (Brandan Horner 3, Nic Milne) defeated ST PAT'S 2 (Shane Conroy, Lachlan Howard)
SEASON AWARDS
