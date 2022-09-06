A pensioner who failed to seek veterinary treatment for his severely ill pet cat has been banned from owning any animals for two years.
Robert Wayne Reid of the Newell Highway, Parkes, has pleaded guilty in Parkes Local Court on August 4 to committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal.
The cat, a companion animal the 65-year-old owned for four years, was emaciated, obtunded, stressed and yowling, and weighed just 1.75 kilograms by the time RSPCA officials seized the pet, a report tendered in the court said.
It had severe anaemia, severe icterus (jaundice), halitosis (bad breath) and hypothermia, and had to be euthanised.
Magistrate Brett Thomas told Reid in court the cat was already dead in his view.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said the offence was out of character for his client, referring to Reid's record containing driving matters.
"He lives by himself, all he has is his animals," he said.
Mr Tedeschi opposed the statement made that Reid was "likely to commit a further act of animal cruelty".
"This is someone who accepts this has happened," he said.
"He cares for other animals."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Donna Rayner told the court the RSPCA had spoken to Reid on three occasions and he "appeared aware" of the situation.
"As Mr Tedeschi says, there are matters on your record but nothing of this nature," Magistrate Thomas told Reid.
"I will take into account your age."
Reid was convicted and put on a 12-month Conditional Release Order with supervision and ordered to pay $479.
Magistrate Thomas also banned him from owning any animal for two years, telling him he had to surrender any animals he did have within 21 days.
According to the police report, the offence spanned over a week with an RSPCA inspector first speaking with Reid about his cat, who appeared slightly lethargic, on March 31 this year.
At the time Reid told the official the cat had been sick.
Five days later the RSPCA returned and Reid told the inspector the cat had been getting better but "was wobbly this morning".
The inspector asked to see the cat but Reid was unable to find the cat inside his residence, believing it escaped through a broken side window.
Reid said he'd take it to the vet when he found it, the report read.
The RSPCA inspector attended Reid's home again on April 6. Reid said the cat had died and he buried it but wouldn't say where.
At 3.05pm the same day the inspector returned after receiving information the cat was still alive.
Reid brought the cat outside, it was unable to stand and was very hot, the report said. Reid refused to surrender the cat but the RSPCA seized it.
The cat was rushed to the vet but after an examination, it was "declared cruel to be kept alive and was humanely euthanised".
Reid told the RSPCA on April 8 he had found the cat outside on the evening of April 5, about 11pm, and thought it was dead.
Police said he placed her in his garden but the next morning, about 7.30am, he realised the cat was still alive.
Reid couldn't explain to the inspector why he initially told them the cat was dead on April 6 when "he realised it was still alive two hours earlier".
"He made no attempt to seek veterinary treatment for the cat at any time," the report said.
