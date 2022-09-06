Parkes Champion-Post
Subscriber

Parkes man guilty of animal cruelty for not seeking veterinary treatment for pet cat

By Court Reporter
September 6 2022 - 6:37am
A Parkes pensioner has been banned from owning any animals for two years after he failed to seek veterinary treatment for pet cat. Picture file

A pensioner who failed to seek veterinary treatment for his severely ill pet cat has been banned from owning any animals for two years.

