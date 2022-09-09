A magistrate has told a father and daughter who were involved in a fight outside a Parkes pub that they should have walked away.
Cassieann Janette Thorpe (37) and her 61-year-old father Wayne Robert Holmes, both of Westcott Crescent, Parkes, pleaded guilty in Parkes Local Court on August 4 to an affray charge each.
Advertisement
The court heard Thorpe went for a night out with her father and some friends, and that neither Thorpe nor Holmes knew who the victim was.
"Various things were said [from both parties]," said solicitor Matthew Tedeschi, representing Holmes.
"This person said they knew where they lived, and it quite quickly escalated at that point.
"Had Mr Holmes not called police to tell them what happened, there's a chance the police may not have identified who they were off the CCTV."
Mr Tedeschi added his client had very limited involvement and "tried to stop".
Solicitor Tijana Caldwell said Thorpe pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
"She had three bottles of wine, it's not an amount she would usually consume," she said.
"She's remorseful and embarrassed.
"She did act out of character... She is surprised she did act out in this way."
Magistrate Brett Thomas told the pair "what was said by the victim, it doesn't matter at the end of the day".
"The only thing I'll say is this: What I'm dealing with is the way you behaved," he said.
"Staying home might be the best option," he told Thorpe before turning to Holmes.
"Being her father, you should have moved on and ignored it."
Magistrate Thomas handed Holmes a 12-month Community Corrections Order and fined him $400.
Thorpe was handed a two-year Community Corrections Order and fined $800 for, Magistrate Thomas said, her more extensive involvement and her lengthy record.
According to police documents tendered in court, at 9.50pm on July 9 this year Holmes and Thorpe crossed Dalton Street and walked towards the front entrance of the Coachman Hotel near where the victim was standing.
The pair engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim, during which all three were pointing at each other.
Advertisement
Holmes and Thorpe walked towards the victim who stepped off the footpath and onto Dalton Street, the argument continuing.
Police said Thorpe punched the victim in the face causing him to stumble backwards. Holmes then grabbed the victim around the neck with both hands and pushed him, telling him to leave "before he gets hurt".
Thorpe punched the victim five times as she had hold of his jumper, the report read, the two fell to the ground and witnesses tried to separate them.
The victim backed away but Thorpe continued to approach him and attempted to punch him while hotel security tried to stop her.
Security staff escorted the victim away from the location, with Holmes and Thorpe following them down a laneway for a few minutes before walking to the taxi rank and catching a taxi.
Two days later Thorpe attended Parkes Police Station at 9.30am and Holmes at 11.15am, where both admitted they were involved in the incident and were arrested.
Advertisement
Police also saw and photographed the injuries to Thorpe's left hand.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.