A Tichborne driver who overtook a ute in Parkes' CBD, hit a pedestrian refuge island and lost control at a pedestrian crossing, was captured on camera by highway patrol, a court has heard.
Jake Hohnberg of Warregal Road appeared in Parkes Local Court on August 4, pleading guilty to driving recklessly or at speed/manner that's dangerous.
Solicitor Tijana Caldwell told the court her 34-year-old client needed a licence as he was employed in full-time work and was a father of three, soon to be four.
"He's made admissions he was going too fast and driving dangerously," she said.
"It was a silly, irrational decision he won't make again.
"His last offence was in 2013."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Donna Rayner said it was "unfortunate for Mr Hohnberg it was a highway patrol officer in the other car".
"That's why we have Dash Cam footage," she said.
Magistrate Brett Thomas told the court he didn't see Hohnberg's actions as a minor offence.
"It just goes to show, you don't know who might be in the other car," he said.
"I accept the fact you've accepted responsibility for it... and pleaded guilty."
Magistrate Thomas fined Hohnberg $900 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
In police documents tendered in court, a white ute was driving north in Welcome Street in Parkes at 8am on February 25 this year when Hohnberg in his black Mazda made a left turn out of Cecile Street, also heading north.
Police said Hohnberg was seen travelling at speed up behind the ute, which slowed down as it approached a speed hump.
As the ute drove over the speed hump, Hohnberg overtook the ute on the incorrect side of the road.
"His actions were reckless and dangerous, having no regard for other drivers or pedestrians in the area," the police report read.
"Hohnberg would not have had a clear view of any vehicle travelling along Dalton Street or Clarinda Street who may have been turning into Welcome Street."
There wasn't a sufficient distance for Hohnberg to return to the correct side and his car collided with the concrete pedestrian refuge in the centre of the road.
Hohnberg lost control as he drove through the marked foot crossing.
"Hohnberg would have been unable to stop if a pedestrian had been crossing from the northern kerb at the time," the police report said.
He turned left into Clarinda Street before taking off at speed in a northerly direction.
Hohnberg later admitted to officers he was driving fast but said the ute "pulled out in front of me so I had no room. As he got over the speed hump he jammed his brakes on so I just went around him".
He also said he'd do the same thing again if it happened again and for the police to "just book me... I don't care".
