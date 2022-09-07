From its beginnings, in hope, to its impressive achievements, it has maintained the integrity and purpose that led to its birth. Although Sean James Cassidy from Parkes, director of the Australian Chapter of Ub Ubbo Exchange, lives with severe dyslexia, he has always been supported by a strong network of family and friends who had faith in his talent and shared his vision of what the arts have to offer the world. Sean has championed indigenous cultures and has encouraged Wiradjuri artists to find their voice. It is through collaborations that Sean has built trust and respect. As a member of Ub Ubbo Exchange, I have had the opportunity to write for and work on many projects, and it has been a privilege to see the connections and joyous outcomes that have been achieved.