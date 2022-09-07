As I write this article to celebrate Ub Ubbo Exchange's 15th birthday, I reflect on its journey. I have been there for the ride and what a ride it has been.
From its beginnings, in hope, to its impressive achievements, it has maintained the integrity and purpose that led to its birth. Although Sean James Cassidy from Parkes, director of the Australian Chapter of Ub Ubbo Exchange, lives with severe dyslexia, he has always been supported by a strong network of family and friends who had faith in his talent and shared his vision of what the arts have to offer the world. Sean has championed indigenous cultures and has encouraged Wiradjuri artists to find their voice. It is through collaborations that Sean has built trust and respect. As a member of Ub Ubbo Exchange, I have had the opportunity to write for and work on many projects, and it has been a privilege to see the connections and joyous outcomes that have been achieved.
The international art group Ub Ubbo Exchange has celebrated its 15th birthday. Ub ubbo is a Kankanaey word from the northern Philippines and means coming together, to share and to help each other. It emphasises a deep respect for nature with the belief that you only use what you need and that you replace whatever is taken. When people come together to work, ub ubbo engenders a mindfulness towards the past with a summoning of the vibrations of the ancestors to infuse the work, believing it will echo through future managers of the land.
Sean James Cassidy first visited the Philippines in 2007 at the invitation of Professor Virginia Dandan, Dean of the Fine Arts faculty of the University of The Philippines. Sean was asked to teach 16th Century painting techniques at the university, study art as a universal language and to show his findings in an exhibition. He was given a list of culturally important people and travelled to the northern Mountain Province where he met Lope Bosaing, a full-blood Kankanaey man who was a farmer, innkeeper and clay artist. Lope was a significant figure and warrior in the area's cultural identity. From their discussions, Sean and Lope discovered they shared similar values regarding the importance of the arts and the need to protect culture. This alliance led to the formation of Ub Ubbo Exchange.
Together, Sean and Lope embarked on a series of cultural exchanges between Australia and the Philippines, offering exchange opportunities to artists in both countries. Although a ceramicist, Lope requested that Ub Ubbo Exchange invite and develop a wide range of artistic disciplines to enhance and strengthen cultural knowledge and to allow for a more holistic portrayal of traditional heritages.
During Ub Ubbo Exchange's 15 years, it has initiated 11 cultural exchanges and mounted 17 exhibitions across both countries. It included Melodies of Woven Light, a travelling exhibition supported by Rotary, individuals from Ausaid and the Parkes Pottery Group, which visited Parkes, Sydney and Queanbeyan.
Ub Ubbo Exchange has produced 10 original songs and completed major projects like the Rotary Peace Precinct, The Art of Resilience art competition, Excavating Bridges for Future Streams (an article for the Australian Physics magazine), an installation at the Parkes Early Childhood Centre (PECC), Wiradjuri/English language stairway art, murals and a digital component complementing the Wiradjuri Ngurambang project.
Sean, with the support of the Parkes Wiradjuri Language group, initiated celebrations in Parkes for Mother Tongue Day, held in February each year. In 2014, First Languages Australia selected Ub Ubbo Exchange's song, I Am My Elders' Blood, to represent and promote Mother Tongue Day.
Recently, Ub Ubbo Exchange helped to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Australia and the Philippines with a Reflection exhibition and premiere of its self-titled debut album. Due to no exhibition space available in Parkes, this showcase was held in Queanbeyan with album and film clips being presented at the Henry Parkes Museum and at Peak Hill Country Crafts Open Cut Gallery.
Here are some observations of Ub Ubbo Exchange members:
"It might take 20 years for the patterns of contemporary Wiradjuri art to be recognised as a distinct art style but it is a reflection of the ripples and patterns in nature and, without directly copying, the markings on Wiradjuri scar trees. It attempts, through art, to show the philosophy and spirit of the powerful Wiradjuri word Yindyamarra," said Scott Sauce Towney, Wiradjuri artist and Ub Ubbo Exchange member.
"Since working with Sean, I have witnessed the success of using art to break down barriers and close the gap between First Nation Australians and the wider public," said Scott Turnbull, Wiradjuri artist and Ub Ubbo Exchange member.
"I stand by our motto, 'Diverse cultural energies growing through mutual empowerment'. Over the last 15 years, Ub Ubbo Exchange has honoured the commitment I made when welcomed into Lope's family in a ritual ceremony, to use my position and skills to give artists a voice and promote their cultural values and integrity," said Sean James Cassidy, director Australian Chapter Ub Ubbo Exchange.
The last word goes to Lope Bosaing, director The Philippines Chapter Ub Ubbo Exchange, a man of few words: "Keep up the good work".
Kerrie Peden, writer, composer, Ub Ubbo Exchange member
