Better fencing will soon be installed at Parkes Public School thanks to government funding earmarked in the 2022/23 State Budget for local schools.
The Orange electorate has been allocated $1.38 million out of the government's $148 million investment to improve school facilities, with Parkes Public receiving a portion to install and upgrade safety fencing.
NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway said in an announcement it is important that schools have quality facilities which keep staff and students safe.
"School environments play a crucial role in a students' learning experience so it is important that we provide quality teaching and learning in spaces that are secure," he said.
"This grant will help ensure regional schools can safely cater for the growing number of students receiving their education in towns like Parkes."
The NSW Government is investing $8.6 billion in school infrastructure over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 160 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.