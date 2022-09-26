Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Public School to receive government funding to install and upgrade safety fencing

By Newsroom
September 26 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes Public School will receive a portion of government funding for schools in the Orange electorate to install and upgrade safety fencing. Picture by Christine Little

Better fencing will soon be installed at Parkes Public School thanks to government funding earmarked in the 2022/23 State Budget for local schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.