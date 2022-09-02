Parkes Day VIEW Club wishes to thank all the townsfolk who helped us promote the August trivia night at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club on August 9.
We were able to host about 80 community members that night! They had some food treats after coming into the club, prepared by our members. The $10 entry fee was to support our Smith Family "Learning for Life" school children that we sponsor.
There was sheet after sheet of quiz questions - 10 multiple choice questions on each page. FYT some samples later! All these questions and printed pages were done by the quiz master - Charlie Pecenka. He was assisted by MC Gary McPhee.
There were also some true or false questions asked by our MC Gary. If we thought that was said by him was true, we put our hands on our heads. If it was false, we put our hands on our back pockets. This was useful to keep our bodies moving during the evening.
And what were the prizes? I hear you ask. Chocolates, of course! Congrats to the two top tables!
The winning table was "The Brain Train", with captain Neil Westcott. His team consisted of: Carolyn Butler, Mandy Keith, Tim Keith, Rachael Westcott, Alison Westcott, Bill Jayet and Hannah Farrant-Jayet.
The runners-up were "Vinnies", with captain Meg Purcell. Her team consisted of: Pam Cole, Susie Cotterell, Paula Sutherland, Merilyn Rodgers, Frances Seurfield, Robyn Sheridan and Philip Sheridan. (A few more chocolates).
Then we served the supper of more home-made treats.
Every team did their very best to answer the challenging questions, but we can only have one winner and one runner-up table.
CHALLENGING QUESTIONS
Which colour is at the top of the rainbow? A) Red B) Green C)Yellow D) Blue.
What nationality is violinist Andre Rieu? A) Israeli B) Dutch C) Austrian D) Belgian.
Who or what is a Mazurka? A) Poppy seed pretzel B) Dance C) Band's leaders baton D) Extra long cattle prod.
