"We're back!"
That's the news we've been told about the Parkes East Public School Fete.
"Yes that's right! This Saturday, September 10. Our first fete in three years!" Principal Michael Ostler said.
The fete runs from 9am-2pm in the school grounds where there are stalls galore.
The cake stall (with the famous Parkes East lamingtons!), the garden stall and "trash and treasure" are sure to be popular again this year.
There are also gift baskets, tombola, face painting and lucky dips, to name but a few. They even have the Packed Cones Gelato this year.
If you're out and about in Parkes on Saturday drop into their coffee shop, or perhaps enjoy the barbecue, or even a PEPS Pup (their very own dagwood dog) or hot chips!
They have displays and they have a jumping castle!
There will be an auction at 10am offering various individual items ranging from framed photos, tools, local business vouchers and household items. Check out the Parkes East Public School Facebook page for the list of these.
At 11am their renowned school dancers will take centre stage, with their famous school Marimba Troupe performing at 12noon.
At 1.30pm the IGA $1000 open order grocery raffle and the wood raffle will be drawn.
"A big thank you to the business houses and individuals who have supported the students of Parkes East by donating to our fete," Mr Ostler said.
"Money raised by the fete will contribute to the continued upgrade of our student facilities."
You can be assured the fete will be up to the usual high standard of Parkes East fetes, so come along, have some fun, grab a bargain and a bite to eat.
Don't forget the fete is running until 2pm, so after junior sport come along and grab some lunch!
