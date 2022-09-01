"When we contribute to our community, we become part of something that is bigger than ourselves," Rebecca Miller said.
The Parkes beauty therapist has just been recognised on a national level for her creation of The Ripple of Kindness Project.
She's been honoured with the Humanitarian of the Year award at the annual Australian Beauty Industry Awards held on August 21 in Sydney.
These national awards, which are judged by an independent panel of judges, media, PR and business specialists, were launched in 2011 and provide a benchmark of excellence in business and creative ability in the beauty industry.
Humanitarian of the Year is awarded to a person who has made outstanding philanthropic contributions throughout his or her career, which is exactly what Rebecca has done through her creation of The Ripple of Kindness Project.
The Ripple of Kindness Project's first focus was in 2018, raising money and awareness for cancer charities through a head shave when Rebecca's close friend Margie Burns was diagnosed with invasive Lobular Carcinoma, an aggressive type of breast cancer.
Rebecca set out to raise $20,000 for the Parkes Can Assist branch and the Love Your Sister charity.
"Having followed Connie Johnson's journey, I wanted to contribute to keeping her legacy alive and get women to check their boobs as early detection to this horrible disease is the key," Rebecca said in a statement.
"Forty-nine women are diagnosed with breast cancer every day; in fact in 2018, when I did my head shave, over 18,235 new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed in Australia.
"To put that figure into context, it's the entire population of my hometown Parkes plus the population of the neighbouring town Forbes. That's a lot of people."
Rebecca had an overwhelming response to her pledge to raise $20,000, which she smashed by an extra $5000.
Margie was very public with her diagnosis from the get-go, with the intention of making as many women as she could breast-aware.
"This is a testament of the amazing woman she is - always putting others first. I know I booked straight in to have my boobs checked, along with a lot of our friends and people following Margie's story," Rebecca said.
"She has since found out two ladies have in fact been diagnosed with breast cancer and because of Margie being so public she has helped save these lives because early detection is the key."
The second focus for The Ripple of Kindness Project was a 355km run from Rebecca's hometown of Parkes to the Westmead Children's Hospital in April 2021, raising funds for The Bandage Bear Foundation, Carrie's Beanies for Brain Cancer, The Leukaemia Foundation and Can Assist.
Rebecca set a huge goal of raising $100,000 - which she hit and then some - for these charities, who are all dedicated to finding a cure for childhood cancer and supporting their families going through the toughest time of their lives.
Her focus was inspired by Lilly Wyburn, a Parkes girl who battled leukaemia from the age of two and at only eight years old, lost her battle in November 2017.
"Focusing on the needs of others has a way of motivating you to do more than you thought possible," Rebecca said.
"You feel the benefits immediately. You become more productive. You find creative solutions to problems. You find strength when you're exhausted.
"That's because life supports that which improves the quality of life."
More recently, in March this year, Rebecca saw the struggles her beauty industry community was facing after challenges such as droughts, bushfires, ongoing shutdowns from COVID-19 and then flooding.
Rebecca raised further funds of almost $9000 to support salon owners impacted by the floods to help rebuild their salons so they could continue to support themselves, their families, and their team's families.
Rebecca dedicated her award to Margie, Lilly, and Connie.
"I'm not sure how you put something like this into words because doing this beautiful work is such an honour in itself," she said.
"This is a very humbling acknowledgement but the real heroes are these three amazing humans and they are the reason The Ripple of Kindness Project began, and they are who I would like to dedicate this award to."
