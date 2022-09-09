Parkes Champion-Post

Baayay Girrawiiny, the name proposed for camping area in Bogan Gate

By Newsroom
September 9 2022 - 9:30pm
Parkes Shire Council has submitted a proposal to name an overnight camping and picnic area in Bogan Gate the Wiradjuri name Baayay Girrawiiny. Picture by Christine Little

Parkes Shire Council has put forward an official name for an overnight camping and picnic area in Bogan Gate and the NSW Government would like to know what residents think about it.

