Parkes Shire Council has put forward an official name for an overnight camping and picnic area in Bogan Gate and the NSW Government would like to know what residents think about it.
The Geographical Names Board, which is part of the NSW Department of Customer Service, is seeking community feedback on a proposal to name the area Baayay Girrawiiny.
Chair of the Geographical Names Board Narelle Underwood said the proposed name sought to acknowledge the location as a meeting and trading place for groups within the Wiradjuri nation.
"Through place naming, communities have the opportunity to unlock past stories, preserve traditions, reawaken language and provide a sense of belonging and identity," she said.
"We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to provide their feedback on the proposed name."
The word Baayay, in Wiradjuri language, means a meeting place of two parties, while the word Girrawiiny means a quiet place with many pretty flowers.
The site is located on Hutton Street in Bogan Gate and is to be used as an overnight rest area with a table and barbecue facilities.
Parkes Shire Council worked with the Bogan Gate Community Consultative Committee which consulted with local Wiradjuri Elders before proposing the name.
Details of the proposal, including a map, can be viewed and submissions lodged on the Geographical Names Board's website www.GNB.nsw.gov.au.
Alternatively, written submissions may be mailed to the Secretary, Geographical Names Board, 346 Panorama Avenue, Bathurst, NSW 2795.
The closing date for submissions is October 1.
