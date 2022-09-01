Parkes Champion-Post

Lachlan Health nurses call for community support in strike action

By Renee Powell
September 1 2022 - 1:10am
Lachlan Health members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association are seeking community support as they rally outside the Forbes Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

