Lachlan Health members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association are seeking community support as they rally outside the Forbes Hospital on Thursday afternoon.
Association members across New South Wales are participating in a 24-hour strike from 7am Thursday to 7am Friday.
Lachlan Health Service members are having an own-time rally outside the hospital in Elgin Street at 2.30pm - with the Association encouraging residents to join them and have a chat about staff ratios.
NSWNMA General Secretary, Shaye Candish, said the third statewide strike was necessary because of the NSW government's unwillingness to listen to the concerns of highly skilled clinicians about safe staffing and patient safety.
"We need the NSW government to engage in meaningful discussions on introducing safe nursing and midwifery ratios across our state," Ms Candish said.
"We all agree the public health system needs widespread improvement and we have put forward a comprehensive solution for many years - we need ratios in NSW.
"What nurses and midwives are seeking is not unreasonable.
"The NSW government must prioritise patient care and commit to a safer staffing model with a guaranteed minimum number of nurses and midwives on every shift. The evidence is clear that ratios save lives and reduce costs."
During the 24-hour strike, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services.
Nurses and midwives never take strike action lightly and are advocating for patient safety and better staffing to ensure all communities get the clinical care they deserve.
Lachlan Health Service branch staff are participating in the rally on their own time.
