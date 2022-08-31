The trailer of a B-double truck carrying hazardous material caught alight on Saturday night and closed the Newell Highway in both directions in the town's south for four and a half hours.
Emergency services were called to the scene between Clarke Street and Baker Street at 7.37pm when they found the trailer well alight.
The driver of the truck acted quickly and de-hitched the burning trailer, and moved the prime mover out of harm's way.
Crews in breathing apparatus brought the fire under control and upon inspection, found the trailer to be carrying bleach.
Firefighters also worked to contain the bleach leaking onto the road and verge before the Hazmat 280 team arrived from Dubbo to assist.
The road was closed for the duration of the incident and reopened just after midnight.
Police believe the cause of the fire was from a wheel bearing collapse.
"A big thank you to Parkes Shire Council who were able to assist in providing sand to enable the spill to be contained," Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW wrote in a statement.
The trailer remained on scene until a clean-up crew arrived on Sunday for a full clean-up and to remove the trailer.
In other matters, Parkes firefighters helped to "un-wedge" a truck caught under an awning at a service station on Tuesday.
Firefighters arrived at the service station in Clarinda Street just after 2.49pm.
"The truck was only stuck on a little piece of the awning so it managed to be guided through as one of our crew kept the awning clear of the truck," Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW said.
Parkes police are seeking the community's assistance on two incidents.
Detective Chief Inspector Scott Rayner said they have received reports of a male trespassing and "possibly peeping and prying" at a home in Bogan Street, Parkes late at night.
"Police are asking the community for any information about this and any similar incidents that are not yet reported to police," he said.
The fire hoses in the Parkes Big W carpark have been used and damaged in the last week.
Police found a glass panel damaged and a key that accesses essential firefighting equipment stolen.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
