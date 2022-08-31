Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes SSAA members busy at home and in district competitions

By Brian Drabsch
Updated August 31 2022 - 3:06am, first published 2:54am
File photo.

Last weekend saw 7 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex 6km west of the township and shoot at standard targets at both 25 and 50 meters for a collective score of 600 points. This match was shot under near perfect conditions with little wind blowing.

