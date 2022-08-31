Last weekend saw 7 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex 6km west of the township and shoot at standard targets at both 25 and 50 meters for a collective score of 600 points. This match was shot under near perfect conditions with little wind blowing.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL: Terry Townsend 300 300 600; John Davis 300 299 599; Brian Drabsch 300 298 598; Jeff Charlton 299 299 598.
FIELD RIFLES: Ron Cunningham 300 291 591; John Smeaton 298 275 573; Stefan Van Rensburg 257 for 25m only and practice at 50m.
Our next shoot is at 10am on Sunday 4/9/22 on a target yet to be selected.
On Saturday 3/9/22 we will be holding a working bee starting at 9am so bring along your tools like shovels etc that you think will help.
Eight shooters shot at standard targets at both 25 and 50 meters for a collective score of 500 points.
TARGET RIFLES 25m 50M TOTAL: Jeff Charlton 250 250 500; John Davis 249 250 499; Brian Drabsch 248 248 496.
FIELD RIFLES: John Maddison 248 249 497; Ron Cunningham 250 244 494; Alan Briton 248 238 486; John Smeaton 247 232 479; Walter Rudenko 247 230 477.
PARKES SSAA CENTREFIRE AT EUGOWRA
100 CENTREFIRE BENCHREST 5 shooters shot this match both from the Parkes club and 2 from the Orange club. They shot for the smallest group with Steve Turner the smallest, followed by Robert Morley, Ian Keene, Justin Turner, and Luke Turner.
50 METRE RIMFIRE FACTORY HUNTER RIFLE. SCORE OUT OF 300 POINTS
Robert Morley 286, Boyd Machinin 278, Karl Banthan 269, Ian Keene 263, Luke Turner 242 and Justin Turner 2112.
They shoot on the property Sunnyside at Eugowra on Noble Road at 10am most Sundays. For more information ring Robert on 0447 014 449.
The Orange club have just started shooting with the Parkes club after loosing their centrefire range and have been looking to find an alternative range.
