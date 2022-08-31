Wilkie still leads A grade scratch in club championships, B grade title Kiley's for the taking

Saturday saw round 3 of the Terry Bros Furniture, Bedding and Floorcoverings Men's Club Championships for 2022.
The weather was the best it has been for some time and there was even some summer clothing getting it's first outing for a long time.
There were 92 players enjoying a walk in the sun and the course, while still damp underfoot, was starting to dry and with the greens rolled this week, the setup was complete for some good scoring.
In Saturday's play in A grade, Jack Elliott returned to form with a solid 74 off the stick in the scratch event. He was followed home by Riall Harrison, still getting back into the competitive swing, on 75 and Aaron Wilkie back on 76.
John Green was the only other player to finish under 80 in the A grade with his 79.
In the nett event Jack and Riall both had 71s with Jack winning on a countback and they were followed in by Max Keith, Jack Matthews and John Green with 72s.
The A grade scratch is still being led by Aaron Wilkie on 226 who is 7 shots clear of Jack Elliott, with a further stroke back to Riall Harrison. Aaron's consistency has got him to this strong lead and no change is expected over the closing round.
In B grade Rod Kiley again took out the scratch event and deservedly so, with 3 very consistent rounds thus far this weeks 84 was 3 strokes better than Geoff Leonard. Rod also picked up the nett event with his 71 being 3 better than Andrew Bourke and Wayne Powter.
Rod now totals 255 in the scratch to lead Geoff Leonard by 7 strokes. In B grade Rod Kiley on 255 leads the field by a whopping 14 shots from Geoff Leonard and only a miracle can pull the field back in. Rod has been impeccable in this year's 3 rounds and the title is his for the taking.
In C grade Robert Lea and Mick Jeffress both had good scores of 88 off the stick with Mick getting the win on a countback. Brendon Simpson chased hard to finish with a 92.
In the nett event Rob reversed the tide on Mick to win by a stroke off his 67 round with Mark Wright sizzling home with his 70.
In C grade there is really a cut-throat competition going on with Rob Lea on 282 leading by a stroke from Garry Phipps, then a further stroke back to Simon Hogan with Finne Latu not out of the equation back on 290.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Jack Elliott at 439cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th - Riall Harrison at 130cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Nym Dziuba at 1100cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Richard Hutchinson at 350cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Andrew Huntly at 220cm, the Westlime 15th by David Stevenson at 99cm and the Central West Glass 18th Rod Kiley at 267cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Nym Dziuba at 1100cm this week.
Ball winners were - Mark Wright 70, Riall Harrison, Garry Phipps 71, Jack Matthews, Brendon Simpson, Max Keith, John Green 72, Wayne Parker, Aaron Wilkie 73, Finne Latu, David Stevenson, Robert Rea, Wayne Powter 74.
The Ladies Championships were due to commence on Wednesday but due to the course conditions they were delayed until Saturday. The sponsors this year are Archewell Constructions, Mark Kelly, Lyn Davison, Parkes Services Club and ProKonnect - thanks to these generous sponsors for supporting this event.
In the A grade scratch Anita Medcalf on 94 led home Kath Jeffress and Kaye Jones both on 96 with Dale Matthews back on 98.
In the nett event Kaye Jones with 76 led home Anita and Kath on 78.
In B grade Jenny Hoy on 101 led the scratch with Melissa Matthews 110. In the nett Jenny also led the field with a 75 seven in front of Melissa.
In the C grade Sue Holman was in front in the scratch on 106 with Marg Hogan back on 111, and Sue led the nett as well with 76 again 5 in front of Marg.
The washed-out June medal was won by Kaye Jones on 76 and Leone Stevenson won the putting competition on 29.
This week is the final of the Terry Bros Furniture, Bedding and Floorcoverings club championships and is also the Telescope Tyres and Batteries Hankook Masters Monthly Medal.
