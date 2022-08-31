Wilkie still leads A grade scratch in club championships, B grade title Kiley's for the taking

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Jack Elliott at 439cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th - Riall Harrison at 130cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Nym Dziuba at 1100cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Richard Hutchinson at 350cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Andrew Huntly at 220cm, the Westlime 15th by David Stevenson at 99cm and the Central West Glass 18th Rod Kiley at 267cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Nym Dziuba at 1100cm this week.