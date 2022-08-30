Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes hosts semis as three junior league teams qualify for grand finals

By Contributed
August 30 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luca Barnes in the under 10s league tag dodged a West Wyalong opponent during a regular season game in August at home. Photo by Jenny Kingham

U8s

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.