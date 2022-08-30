U8s
McPhersons Parts & Services U8s had their final match of the season against Forbes on Saturday at Pioneer Oval. It wasn't a scheduled game, but Forbes were keen for their kids to have another run around and we really appreciate the effort to come over and play such an early match. It was a very even contest and looks like developing into a healthy rivalry in years to come.
A big thanks to all the parents who assisted throughout the year, and to the Under 14s who helped at training and on game day. It's great to see our senior players in the club step up and get involved.
Lastly, thanks again to McPhersons Machinery for their continued sponsorship.
Quite a few kids move up to the under 10s next year, but the healthy numbers should ensure we field a strong 8s team again. See you all next season.
U11LT
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag won 16-10 in the elimination round against Condobolin Gold. Well done girls and good luck as you advance to the preliminary finals.
U12s
K & H Constructions U12s White won against Forbes 28-12. Congratulations on making it into the grand final.
U12s
K & H Constructions U12s Blue played a great game against Condobolin Blue in the Elimination round and unfortunately went down 12-6. The boys have come along way as a team, and they should be proud on making it this far.
U14LT
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14's League tag White played Forbes Black in the qualifying semi-finals on the weekend and unfortunately went down 14-10.
Forbes were first to put points on the board, but our girls never gave up and kept chasing.
The girls continue to amaze themselves each week by continually talking on the field and performing fresh plays.
Throughout the first half of the game Parkes were so close to the try line so many times but unfortunately Forbes defence was too strong. We saw some strong runs from Grace Milne, Jess Morgan and Corby Fliender.
Chloe Budd and Leni Constable were also fantastic with the ball and the skills they showed. Half time score Forbes were in the lead 6-0.
Forbes scored again but the girls kept their heads high and played well as a team. A penalty going Parkes way allowed Grace to tap the ball and pass it to Kailen Butt who stepped around three defenders before getting tagged.
On the next play Grace put Corby through a gap in the defence to score a much needed try for Parkes under the post, taking the score to 10 - 6. Forbes were in again, finding a gap and scoring out wide.
The girls pushed hard getting the ball down their end, Grace placed a lovely kick and Forbes knocked on. The next set Ella Jablonskis delivered a great ball from dummy half which helped Grace catch it on the front then beat four opponents and scores inside the corner, making the final score 14-10.
Player's player was awarded to Kasey Morgan for her fantastic defence.
All girls should be proud of the game they played. Next week, we compete against the other Parkes U14 LT team in the preliminary finals. Good luck to the girls.
U14LT
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag Blue played Forbes White in the Elimination round and were outstanding taking the win 26-14.
Good luck as you play Parkes White in the preliminary finals.
U14s
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s are the first team through to the grand final in the U14s comp after a nail-biting 34-32 extra time victory over the Forbes Magpies at Pioneer Oval on Saturday.
It was an outstanding game of rugby league which had everything. Forbes coach Pat Rudd summed it up perfectly saying "both sides deserved to win", with all the players exhausted at full time.
An early 10-point lead to Parkes was undone with a constant run of penalties which gifted Forbes possession and field position. The opposing front rowers battled for dominance all game through the middle, with both dummy halves playing some outstanding footy off the back of it. The Spacemen's Taj Lovett and the Magpies Jett Rudd were beginning to create problems as fatigue set in, with some dangerous attacking raids being shut down by desperate defence.
Parkes lost a player to the sinbin just before half time but responded with a try to our rampaging prop Slade Moore, who took a penalty tap from 25 metres out, broke through 3 defenders and carried 4 more over the try line. He and Ryan Cox were outstanding once again, and with Cody Newman and Angus MacGregor, worked themselves to a standstill.
Two late tries to Forbes in the final minutes saw them take a 24-22 lead with under a minute to play, but a turnover of possession saw Parkes finally receive a penalty after being on the wrong end of a lopsided count.
Triston Ross calmly punched the ball between the posts to send the game into 20 minutes of extra time. Again, the game see-sawed with Forbes appearing to have the game wrapped up until Riley Cronin dived outstretched to take a cross field kick and seal the win. It was a cross between Ricky Ponting in the slips and Buddy Franklin taking an AFL special. It was an incredible game, played with the skill and intensity of a senior level match, and shows both clubs are in good hands with the quality of the players coming through. Some neutral spectators also commented on the standard of the game and how exciting it was.
This week Forbes will play Condobolin Blue to decide who meets us in the grand final. Condobolin easily accounted for the Magpies last time they met, winning 54-10, but a much closer result is expected.
Congrats to our under 12s White tackle and our 17s league tag girls who both booked a grand final berth. Commiserations to the 12s Blue who lost a tight game and congratulations on a great season. The grand finals are to be played at Grenfell on September 10, and we hope the remaining Parkes teams playing this weekend at Manildra can progress.
U17LT
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag played Cabonne and came away with a victorious win 22-4, taking them straight into the grand final.
Congratulations on a great win girls.
U16s
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s played a tough Red Bend side on Saturday and despite going down, they get another shot at the grand final.
Parkes came out slow allowing Red Bend to score the first try of the game. After that they started to fire up and play the game down in the opposition end, starting to build pressure but Red Bend's defence was too strong keeping Parkes out. Anthony Dickson, Bryce O'Malley and Joel MacGregor were strong in defence and worked tirelessly all game.
From the scrum Bob passes and puts Jack Milne through a hole who almost crossed the line but was held up goal.
Parkes camped down on the line due to Red Bends poor discipline giving away multiple penalties, a strong run from Anthony who was also held up in goal. After the next complete set, Joel charges and found his way over the top of the Red Bend defence finding the line. Jack added the 2 points kicking the conversion, taking the score to 6-all.
Kane Coulston caught the ball from the kick off and made a lot of ground with a hard run towards Red Bend line. Joe Monk and Rhys James both defended well and held their own as they kept Red Bend out. The game continued to flow from end to end with powerful runs from Jack Jessep, Tox Cox and Dean Robinson, as well as a fantastic line break from Ollie Thomas, charging through the centre.
A nice, placed kick from Bob McEwen put Reggie Sutton over the line to make the score 10-6 Parkes' way at half time.
After the resumption of play, Parkes gave away a penalty right on the line and gave Red Bend the advantage of a try. This frustrated the Parkes players and unfortunately, they started to lose focus and the lack of discipline started to creep in their game resulting in Red Bend scoring three more times right at the end with the final score being 26-10.
Good luck to the boys as they play in the preliminary finals on Saturday.
Thank you to all the parents and supporters who came and helped out on the day. The day wouldn't go ahead without your support. Also, a massive thank you to The Old Boys who came and cooked the barbecue.
Lastly, a huge thank you to all our sponsors for their continued support throughout the season.
The preliminary finals are in Manildra on Saturday, September 3. We have 4 teams playing on Saturday with 3 teams who are straight into the grand finals.
