In a Club Minor Pairs game M Tighe, G McPhee took on C Miller, B Mitchell. In a one-sided game Tighe and McPhee raced away to a 16 to nil lead by the 8th end. Their bowling was spot on removing any bowls that Miller and Mitchell had near the jack. Miller and Mitchell started to find some form, but the big lead given away was too much with Tighe and McPhee winning 27 to 12 to move on to the next round.