Once again, there were no ring events for the women bowlers! Like the Parkes Show, we have been jinxed, with the Pennants bringing rain, snow, and more rain!
A friendly birthday/trading table get-together went ahead once the sun came out on Tuesday. So good to see many familiar faces enjoying the friendship and fun. Happy milestone birthday to Maureen B - a pavlova party the only way to go!
Huge thank you to Frances for providing the cooking raffle prize, won by a lucky Isabel!
In recent pennants matches, the 4's were defeated by Orange City at Orange. The 3's enjoyed the opposite result with a 5 point win over Orange City at home.
This Thursday, the 4's go to Orange Ex-Services to try again! C'mon girls - we can do it!
The 3's have a couple of deferred games to complete.
There will be a committee meeting after the pennants next Tuesday, September 6.
To play social bowls on Tuesday, September 6, call the club at 9am to see what's on.
Play commences at 10am for everyone.
Social roster: Fran Dixon.
On Wednesday, August 24 we had social bowls.
Winners were Dan Rochfort and Jake Brown winning 20+18. Runners-up were Peter White, Mick Keane and Paul Kirwan winning 17+8.
Marble 7 came out and the Margins were 2, 8 & 18. Next week's jackpot is $41.
On Saturday, August 27 we had social bowls. Winners were Mick Furney, Paul Kirwan and Alan Affleck winning 14+10. Runners-up were Dan Rochfort and Graham Thomson winning 13+14.
Third place went to Wally Grant and Guy Bennett winning 13+1.
Championships
Only one championship game played this week and that was Major Single where George Greenhalgh defeated Pauline Currey. Please get all highlighted games played asap.
Pennants
On Sunday we had Division Pennants where Division 3 lost to Orange City 9.5-0.5. Division 4 Team 1 lost to Molong 9-1. Division 4 Team 2 had a win over Cowra 5.5-4.5 and Division 4 Team 3 had a loss to Millthorpe 9-1.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, September 3 at 1pm and our Division 4 Team 2 playing Canowindra at Canowindra at 11am.
On Sunday, September 4 we have Pennants with Division 3 team at home to Molong at 11am, Division 4 Team 1 at home to Canowindra at 11am and Division 4 Team 3 travelling to Orange to play Orange City.
On Thursday 25th 16 hardy bowlers played social bowls.
Blake and Riordan had a one shot one over I Simpson and Miller. Keane and Wright had an 8 shot win over Jones and Ward, Orr and Mudie had a big win over Affleck and E McPhee. Bradley and Irving had a good win over Freeman and Hayward.
On Saturday 27th despite having Pennants and one game of minor pairs we still had 20 social bowlers with both greens in use. A game of triples Huggins, Hayward, Orr had a win over Willcockson, M Miller, Keane. A second game of triples saw Hornery, Corbett, Ward had a two-shot win over Carr, Freeman, Wright. Johnstone, R Went had a good win over Niddrie, Tinker and Jo Simpson, Mudie had a two-shot win over Jones, I Simpson.
In a Club Minor Pairs game M Tighe, G McPhee took on C Miller, B Mitchell. In a one-sided game Tighe and McPhee raced away to a 16 to nil lead by the 8th end. Their bowling was spot on removing any bowls that Miller and Mitchell had near the jack. Miller and Mitchell started to find some form, but the big lead given away was too much with Tighe and McPhee winning 27 to 12 to move on to the next round.
Pennants bowls
On Saturday our Grade 2 boys at home took on Dubbo Macquarie Rats in an exciting and high-spirited encounter with Macquarie strong winners winning the three rinks. Well done to Macquarie and a great effort by the home side.
On Sunday the Grade 2 boys were home to Mudgee. Parkes put in a big effort but could not toss the Mudgee side losing 2 of the 3 rinks. Mick Went's team managed to win their game 18 to 16 with Micks last bowl.
A great effort by the Grade 2 bowlers especially with the number of games that have been played.
The Grade 3 bowlers had a solid win over Cowra on Sunday winning their three rinks.
