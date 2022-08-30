Here are the sports results from August 27-28 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:
Round 21: PARKES COBRAS 4 (Mitch Hutchings 2, Alec Bateson, own goal) defeated ORANGE WARATAHS 2 (Adam Scimone, Hugh Thornhill)
# Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Orange Waratahs 20 14 2 4 65 21 +44 44
2 Panorama 20 13 2 5 47 25 +22 41
3 Bathurst '75 20 11 6 3 55 33 +22 39
4 Barnstoneworth United 20 10 7 3 47 24 +23 37
5 Dubbo Bulls 20 11 3 6 58 38 +20 36
6 Parkes Cobras 20 10 4 6 55 46 +9 34
7 Orana Spurs 20 9 5 6 40 38 +2 32
8 Mudgee Wolves 20 5 4 11 28 45 -17 19
9 Lithgow Workmen's 20 4 2 14 29 51 -22 14
10 Orange CYMS 20 2 4 14 16 66 -50 10
11 Macquarie United 20 1 1 18 19 72 -53 4
The Parkes Cobras will be making their finals debut! Stay tuned for the full story.
Peter McDonald Premiership:
Group 11 League Tag grand final: Dubbo CYMS 16 defeated Macquarie Raidettes 6
Group 11 Reserve Grade grand final: Dubbo CYMS 30 defeated Macquarie Raiders 26
New Holland Cup first grade grand final: PARKES BOARS 23 (Sororpepeli Soqe, Seremaia Tuinoda tries; Unlisted kicker 2 conversions and 3 penalties) defeated MUDGEE WOMBATS 20 (Daniel Minto, Lachlan Minto, Alex Saint tries; James Ford conversion; Unlisted penalty kicker)
Senior men Tier Two finals: Week off for Parkes Panthers
Grand final: 11am Saturday, September 3: Parkes Panthers v Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels at George Park, Bathurst
