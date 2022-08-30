Going through the regular season undefeated, not once but twice, is an incredible and rare feat for any team.
But Parkes Panthers player coach Mitch Stubberfield will be the first to agree finals footy is a whole different ball game.
He's admitted they will be heading into unchartered waters this weekend for the Central West AFL senior men's tier 2 grand final despite having won a premiership before.
For a second season in a row, the Panthers have been undefeated in the competition and named minor premiers - something which Stubberfield said shows dedication from players, especially with a new side, and is a great reflection of the club.
"It's a pretty good achievement for the lads," he said of their undefeated run.
Parkes will meet the Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels in the 2022 grand final at Bathurst on Saturday at 11am.
"The boys are a little nervous, each time we've played the Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels we haven't played a full strength side," Stubberfield said.
"When they have been at full strength, they've had quite convincing wins."
As expected, Stubberfield and his Panthers aren't being complacent.
"That's something we've spoken to them about - finals footy is different, it's a little faster and a little harder," Stubberfield said.
"It's going to be massive. I think there's nine players we haven't played against, so we can't gauge them from previous games."
How they will approach this weekend's grand final, Stubberfield says they don't want to change too much.
"What we've been doing, it's obviously worked," he said.
"We don't want to be too technical, it is just a game of footy.
"We'll want to start from our midfield, that will put us in a good position," Stubberfield said about key players for the grand final.
"Other than that everyone has been playing well the last few weeks."
It's Stubberfield's fourth year coaching and third-year straight with the Panthers, and the major semi-final that got them a grand final appearance was a special yet nerve-wracking one for the man originally from Condobolin.
Parkes won 41-19 over the Cowra Blues at home at Northparkes Oval on August 20.
It was Stubberfield's 100th senior game - his tally beginning from 2010 and spread over two clubs, Tullibigeal and Parkes.
"It was nerve-wracking in the fact it was a major semi-final and we needed to win if we wanted the week off," he said.
"We told no one because we wanted them all to focus on winning.
"[When we did tell them] they thought I had played more games, it was a bit funny.
"It was a major semi-final and we won... It was very satisfying."
Stubberfield grew up in a family who loved the game of AFL, himself particularly enjoying its free-flowing nature and challenges.
"AFL is one of the harder codes to play... I found it more of a challenge," he said.
"I think you always strive to do your best in the hardest codes."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
