The Parkes Panthers will meet the Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels in the 2022 AFL Central West senior men tier 2 grand final in Bathurst on Saturday, as they aim to remain at the top of their tier for a third year running.
It all kicks off at 11am at George Park.
But first get to know the squad below, ahead of the match, and have a read of the preview here: Undefeated Panthers remain focused heading into uncharted waters against Rebels in grand final
Alex Boyd - Forward/Ruck
1st year player with the Panthers. Has come from a soccer and basketball background and has worked well for us up forward as a key target and is our leading goal kicker.
Travis Carte - Midfielder/Backman
4th year with the Panthers. Been a big asset as a fulltime midfielder this year and also a solid defender when needed down back.
Peter Webb - Backman
5th year with the club and his 3rd as club captain. A key defender that plays well above his weight and will always put his body on the line. Pete also has the best footy brain in the group which is key in steering the boys around the park.
Russell Bicket - Utility
1st year of senior footy at the Panthers. Has played all over the ground this year and has shown he can be a solid defender but is able to put points on the board when put up forward.
Paul Willersdorf - Midfielder
1st year at the Panthers. Willo has been the engine room of our midfield this year and is the one to get us going right from the 1st bounce. One of the best hunters of the footy in the team and a fierce competitor.
Josh Duffy - Wing/Backman
1st year of senior footy at the Panthers. A very promising junior Panther that has come back to footy after a few years away. Provides plenty of speed on the wing and his slick skills and big left boot will prove troubling to most defenders.
Alex Rogers - Ruckman
4th year as a Panther. Al has really stepped up his game this year and has been a dominant figure in our midfield. His ability to move around the ground and provide silver service to our small mids will be very important come game day.
Mark Simmonds - Forward
1st year player with the Panthers. Came into the club with a rugby background and has been damaging as a small forward. Simmo is 2nd in goalkicking for the club and with his illusive pace and deadly left boot can hopefully get on the board this weekend.
Timothy Barber - Utility
9th year as a Panther. 'Mr Football'. Ever reliable, Barbs has played in every position on the park and can be relied to any task put in front of him. The bigger the game the bigger he plays and will be a much-needed asset this weekend.
Thomas Cheney - Backman
2nd year as a Panther. Has had a break-out year down back and has been given the job of defending opposition key forwards and has been getting better each week. Will definitely have a big task at hand this weekend but will be equally up to the challenge.
Branden Clinton - Backman/Midfielder
7th year as a Panther. Has been stellar in his role down back providing plenty of direction for new players and steadying the ship when needed. A formidable opponent when put in the midfield and has had a big year off the field as president of the club.
Jye Dillon - Midfield/Forward
1st year as a Panther. Coming over from Tullibigeal this season and bringing a hardened game style, has played a big part in our success this year. Along with Willo, Jye has amped up our midfield depth and will play a key role come Saturday.
Riley Pike - Forward
4th year as a Panther. Is starting to hit form at the right end of the season. Has had big games in the last couple of weeks in the wetter conditions and will hopefully bring that form come Saturday.
Jonty Ralph - Forward
5th year as a Panther. Back after a couple years away from footy, Jonts has relished his time back on the park. A smart footballer that provides crucial leads when inside 50 and has been one of our most consistent small forwards this year.
Rohan Wiles - Backman
2nd year player for the Panthers. Another rugby convert that has also had a breakthrough season. Has made a home down back and provides a solid platform in our movement out of defence.
Mark Salau - Forward
2nd year as a Panther. Has had a solid year up forward but can also run both ways when the pressure is on. Shows great courage when taking pack marks and is not afraid to put his body on the line.
Leroy Bolt - Forward
3rd year as a Panther. Has had a solid year up forward snagging a few goals and applying plenty of pressure when required.
Tuskan McAlpine - Wing
1st year as a Panther. Has been unavailable to play in recent weeks but has been a very solid performer when on the park. Does all the little things right and his 2nd and 3rd efforts can change a game when it's on the line. Is due for a big game and hopefully it comes this weekend.
Justin Kelly - Backman/Ruck
5th year as a Panther. Has shown great form in recent weeks and is a formidable opponent down back. Has a raking right boot that can get us out of trouble or kick goals from long range.
Alex Warren - Wing/Midfielder
3rd year as a Panther. Another young bloke who has come back after time away from footy. Wazza has a great turn of speed which he uses in both attack and defence and can bust a game wide open.
Matt Vizard - Wing
3rd year as a Panther. Has really made the wing position his own in the last few weeks and is proving to be both fierce in attack and defence.
Mitch Stubberfield - Forward/Midfielder
5th year as a Panther. Has had a solid season through the midfield and has rotated forward and hit the scoreboard when needed.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
