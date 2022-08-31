Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Panthers squad ahead of AFL Central West tier 2 grand final

Christine Little
By Christine Little
August 31 2022 - 11:00pm
The undefeated Parkes Panthers aren't being complacent as they prepare to face an unfamiliar, full strength Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels in the AFL Central West men's tier 2 grand final. Photo supplied

The Parkes Panthers will meet the Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels in the 2022 AFL Central West senior men tier 2 grand final in Bathurst on Saturday, as they aim to remain at the top of their tier for a third year running.

Christine Little

