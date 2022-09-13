The people of Gooloogong are rallying together at the Gooloogong Log Cabin Hall on September 17 and 18 to support fundraising efforts for a young Cowra man, Louis Carson, who is in the fight of his young life against cancer.
People from across the Central West are being invited to join the musical weekend with an auction organised for Saturday night at the hall, located across from the Gooloogong Hotel.
"We are trying to get as many donations as we can to raise as much money as we possibly can to help this family," event organiser Sarah Windus said.
Louis is just 17 years old and was diagnosed with cancer in September last year while studying for his HSC at St Raphael's in Cowra.
According to his mother, Rachel Carson, since the cancer diagnosis Louis has undergone chemotherapy and marathon surgery, has suffered a collapsed lung, pulmonary edema, a blood clot on his lungs and three days post surgery went into respiratory arrest.
Thankfully, he has pulled through all of this and is recovering at home.
Unfortunately, it's not all good news though with a check-up last month revealing one of his remaining tumours is growing rapidly, necessitating another major surgery as soon as it can be arranged.
"Louis has remained strong, calm and has managed to maintain a positive attitude throughout this entire ordeal," Mrs Carson said.
"He endured many extremely unpleasant side effects of chemo with hardly even a complaint, his stoicism is truly admirable."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
