Fundraiser on in Gooloogong to support young Cowra man diagnosed with cancer

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
September 13 2022 - 9:59am
Louis Carson, a talented young musician is battling cancer and the Gooloogong community is rallying behind him with a fundraiser on September 17 and 18. Picture supplied

The people of Gooloogong are rallying together at the Gooloogong Log Cabin Hall on September 17 and 18 to support fundraising efforts for a young Cowra man, Louis Carson, who is in the fight of his young life against cancer.

