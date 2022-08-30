Parkes Boars' New Holland Cup dominance has continued after they won their third consecutive title on Saturday, defeating Mudgee in a thrilling contest.
A late surge from Parkes was enough to get them over the line with the final score reading 23-20.
Going down to the wire, Parkes coach Ben Ryan praised the boys who "really rose to the challenge".
"We knew that we were going into what was going to be our toughest game of the year," he said.
"We expected to have plenty of pressure applied by the massive Mudgee forward pack... They came out very strong and got an early lead on us.
"But under the leadership of team captain Christopher "Taco" Parker and Boars veteran and vice captain Rory Nock, they kept the team focused on the job and didn't let the pressure become overwhelming.
"That allowed us to grind it out for the full 80 minutes and that's exactly what it took to win."
Mudgee coach John Carters was understandably heartbroken after the match and thought his side deserved better.
"Obviously we are devastated, losing on the bell in a grand final really hurts," he said.
"I hate to be cliche but they really had a go, it's been an outstanding year.
"It's just a shame to lose it like that, you can't fault their effort or their attitude."
A trio of penalty goals made the difference for Parkes as they came over with a wet sail to win.
Ryan said their backs are very hard to stop once they get going and, with some great direction from Josh Miles and player of the grand final Luke Bevan, they scored some great tries.
"We didn't get the best preparation leading into the game with our local fields washed out on Tuesday so we took the opportunity to review some game footage and have a team discussion about what we knew was coming and about things that we could control," he said.
"We stuck to our game plan and just had to dig deep.
"The last play was a Mudgee kick-off and it was frantic, both teams knew they needed to get their hands on the ball at all costs so just about everyone who could get under the ball went for it.
"Fortunately we came away with it from a Mudgee knock-on and that was the end of the game.
"Full credit to Mudgee - they were a very tough team and have a lot of talent in their mix."
After finishing the regular season third on the ladder, Parkes defeated CSU Bathurst, Dubbo and Mudgee on their way to yet another title.
Josh Miles believes the resilience the squad showed over the course of the season is something to be proud of.
"First round we lost 79-0 to Mudgee and to come back and beat them in a grand final is massive," he said.
Ryan added: "I think a massive thank you has to very much go to all our families, friends and supporters who wished us luck and those who came over to back us on the day".
"Going into enemy territory and having a vocal group there supporting you makes a massive difference," he said.
Mudgee was brave and kept coming at Parkes for the full 80 minutes but Carters thought they let the match slip when it mattered the most.
"They've got some big bodies so we knew they would be dangerous down that end of the field," he said.
"A couple of penalties marched them down our end and in the end I thought we had dug in to do enough but those big bodies.
"That's just what happens sometimes and that's footy."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
