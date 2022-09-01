The NSW Government is searching for Crown land that can be used to develop social and affordable housing in regional areas that are facing severe accommodation shortages.
Parkes is among the locations experiencing such shortages, that's why nine new social homes are under construction in Medlyn Street and its council has just approved the public exhibition of a draft Middleton Masterplan.
Advertisement
The masterplan was developed earlier this year after the Parkes Housing Strategy 2021 identified Middleton as an area to support residential growth.
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said the government wants to support regional communities by providing land that can help more people find a safe place to call home.
"Work is underway to develop a long-term strategy to identify and develop Crown land sites for housing," he said.
"In the meantime we are working to identify more sites that can be ready to progress with housing by the end of the year.
"These sites will be in locations with low rental vacancy rates and areas with high demands for social or essential worker housing."
Crown Lands and the NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) have a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together to identify and deliver suitable Crown land for residential development in priority areas facing housing stress.
Crown Lands manages the State's Crown land assets and LAHC manages NSW's 125,000 social housing properties.
Once finalised, the Crown Land's Housing Strategy will include opportunities for funding and partnerships with other government agencies, community housing providers and other project partners to develop mixed tenure communities on Crown land.
Mr Anderson said regional NSW has about 40 per cent of the state's population with numbers increasing as COVID changes the way people live and work, and people search for more affordable homes and lifestyle options outside cities.
"We've seen demand growing for regional housing and rents and house prices increase," he said.
"By unlocking Crown land we can ensure more properties are built while investing in projects that create local jobs and support local economies."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.