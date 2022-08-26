The Parkes Panthers are through to the Central West AFL men's tier 2 grand final once again.
And in what was a very fitting major semi-final at home for a side that has gone through the 2022 competition undefeated, the Panthers' fearless leader Mitchell Stubberfield celebrated his 100th game on Saturday.
Advertisement
"The sky may be grey but the boys are cheering!" The Parkes Panthers wrote on its Facebook page following the game at Northparkes Oval.
"A wet slog, a tough game against Cowra Blues AFL got the boys up 41-19 to go straight through to the grand final in two weeks' time.
"And 100 senior games for coach Mitchell Stubberfield, what an achievement!"
The Parkes Panthers will play in the grand final on September 3.
Stay tuned - we'll be catching up with the Panthers ahead of the grand final as they reflect on a very successful and impressive 2022 campaign.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.