The Parkes Racecourse was splashed in pink this month as the Parkes Jockey Club decided to host a fundraiser during its August 13 race meeting.
Officials were pleased to announce the charity race meeting raised more than $2000 for the McGrath Foundation.
Here's some of the smiling faces we managed to capture on the day.
The results from the race meeting can be found here: Pink race day a winner at Parkes.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
