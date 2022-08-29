Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Parkes Jockey Club hosts pink race meeting for McGrath Foundation

Christine Little
By Christine Little
August 29 2022 - 6:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Parkes Racecourse was splashed in pink this month as the Parkes Jockey Club decided to host a fundraiser during its August 13 race meeting.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.