The Parkes RSL Sub Branch has handed over its Anzac biscuit baking competition to the Parkes Show Society.
The Sub Branch hosted its first Anzac biscuit competition in the lead-up to last year's Anzac Day, with the inaugural winner Julie Freeman announced at the Anzac Day luncheon.
This year Parkes RSL Sub Branch president Keith Woodlands said they have handed over the competition to the Parkes Show with the hope more people will get involved.
"We've boosted up the prizemoney and created more sections for people to enter," Mr Woodlands said.
"The Parkes RSL Sub Branch is still supporting the competition, we'll continue to donate the prizemoney.
"And there will still be the perpetual trophy presented."
Mr Woodlands said that since the show has a cooking section they thought it was ideal to have the competition run through that.
"Anzac biscuits are a unique Australian creation dating back to World War I," he said.
"Troops in World War I were supplied with these biscuits and they were known for their longevity."
Mr Woodlands is encouraging all those keen bakers out there to give the competition a try.
There is a new way for people to enter competitions at the Parkes Show now by filling out an entry form online.
To enter the Anzac biscuit competition at the show visit parkesshow.wixsite.com/parkesshowsociety, click on the 2022 general schedule and it will take you to all the links to the different sections at the show.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
