Parkes dog agility and jumping trial hugely popular

The Parkes and District Kennel Club held a very successful two-day Agility and Jumping Competition on August 6 and 7 at its grounds at the Parkes Showground.
Judges for the weekend travelled from Victoria, Sydney, Wagga Wagga and Orange, setting quality courses with plenty of challenges for their competitors.
Competitors travelled from all over NSW and ACT, as well as Adelaide and Victoria for the popular Parkes trial. There were 564 runs over the two days of competition.
Parkes Kennel Club members worked tirelessly all weekend to ensure every event ran smoothly and to time, and to ensure all competitors and visitors were well fed with an amazing canteen.
Congratulations to the Parkes Club members for their results that weekend:
Karen Stubbings and Cooper: 1st and qualification - Excellent Jumping; 3rd and qualification - Excellent Jumping; 3rd and qualification - Novice Agility; 1st and qualification - Novice Agility; 1st and qualification - Novice Agility.
Fiona Watts and Indie: 1st and qualification and TITLE - Novice agility.
Denise Gersbach and Vesper: 1st and qualification - Excellent Jumping.
Niki Drage and Shae: 1st and qualification - Novice Jumping; 1st and qualification and TITLE - Novice Jumping.
Niki Drage and Po: 1st and qualification - Masters Jumping.
Sammy Leonard and Stella: Jumping Encouragement Award.
The Parkes Club is now looking forward to their next event which will be an evening Jumping Trial in November.
The club would like to thank the Parkes Shire Council for their continued support in the maintenance of the club grounds.
Members of the Parkes and District Kennel Club attended another competition on Saturday, describing it as a fantastic day out at the Companion Dog Club grounds in Canberra at the Wollongong Tunnel, Tunnel, Tunnel, Jump Trial!
"There certainly were lots of tunnels!" Club member Denise Gersbach said.
Those results as follows:
Lynn Madden and Rain: Qualification and 1st place - Masters Jumping; Qualification and 3rd place - Open Jumping.
Denise Gersbach and Vesper: Qualification and 1st place - Excellent Jumping; Qualification and 5th place - Open Jumping.
Karen Stubbings and Cooper: Qualification and 4th place - Excellent Jumping; Qualification and 7th place - Open Jumping.
Niki Drage and Po: Qualification and 1st place - Open Jumping; Qualification and 4th place - Dash for Cash.
Fiona Watts and Indie: Qualification and 13th place - Dash for Cash.
Zoe Blank and Mozzie: Encouragement award.
