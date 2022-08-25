The Parkes Pastoral, Agricultural and Horticultural Association hosted the 2022 Parkes Show Young Woman dinner on Saturday night in style.
Guests were thrilled to be able to celebrate the occasion once again at the Coachman Hotel Motel after a two-year absence because of Covid-19.
The night is an opportunity to introduce the Parkes Young Woman - formerly known as Miss Showgirl - and Parkes Miss Teenager entrants.
There are three Young Woman entrants for Parkes this year - Gracey Denham-Jones, Bridget Mrak and Sarah Townsend.
Gracey is working as a sales and marketing administrator at Ray White Parkes while completing a Certificate IV in Real Estate Practice. She also performs regularly as a singer-musician.
Bridget is an automotive electrician apprentice who aspires to be successful in her career and be a role model for women in the community.
Sarah Townsend is a Parkes farmer who's striving to learn as much as she can about the agricultural industry. She is passionate about breeding and training border collie dogs.
There is a large field of Miss Teenager entrants this year and they are:
Georgina Greenland, daughter of Jacquelyn and Michael Greenland, attends Parkes Christian School.
Laura Jones, daughter of Tina Coleman and Brett Jones, attends Red Bend Catholic College.
Sophy Jones, daughter of Kylie and Graham Jones, attends Parkes High School.
Holly McColl, daughter of Karen and James McColl, is an apprentice carpenter.
Maddison McCormick, daughter of Alison and Michael McCormick, attends Parkes High School.
Heidi McPherson, daughter of Sally and Andrew McPherson, attends Parkes High School.
Isobelle Moss, daughter of Annette and Phil Moss, attends Parkes Christian School.
And Matilda Wilson, daughter of Angela and Ben Wilson, attends Parkes Christian School.
Cynara Jones is chief steward of the Young Woman and Parkes Miss Teenager competitions.
The Land Sydney Royal AgShows Young Woman 2022 Molly Wright from Peak Hill was guest speaker on the night.
"To the Young Women, we take our hats off to you for putting yourself out there and showing us who you are," she told the entrants before reflecting on her own experience and the confidence she gained from it.
"Make the most of it... Meet as many people as you can and take every opportunity you can."
The Parkes Show also has its first Rural Ambassador this year in Sally Wright from Peak Hill, who has entered into the new Central West NSW Rural Ambassador Award.
Sally works on the family farm at Peak Hill while studying a Certificate IV in Business Administration and completing a Diploma in Agriculture.
She also has a medical background having completed a Diploma of Enrolled Nursing and worked in the surgical ward at Wagga Wagga Rural Referral Hospital.
Sally is passionate about caring for people and livestock, and working in an industry with likeminded and enthusiastic people.
The Central West Rural Ambassador competition was created by the Central West Group of Shows as a professional development pathway to attract and retain young people in regional areas and have them more involved in local shows.
It involves an interview system similar to the Young Woman competition and each entrant is assigned a mentor.
The Rural Ambassador competition ran for the first time last year with Courtney Taylor from Grenfell named the inaugural Central West winner.
Courtney - who is the Grenfell Show Society president - is the Parkes Show's Rural Ambassador judge alongside Cowra Show Society vice president and 2017 Rural Achiever finalist Amy Tarrant and David Herbert from Eugowra.
The final for this competition will be held in Grenfell on March 4.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
