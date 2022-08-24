Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Show will receive $42,000 in NSW Government funding

By Newsroom
Updated August 24 2022 - 2:19am, first published 2:13am
SHOW FUNDING: Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway has announced the Parkes Annual Show will receive $42,000 in funding. Photo: SUPPLIED

A NSW Government grant of $42,000 will help boost the Parkes Annual Show.

