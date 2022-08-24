A NSW Government grant of $42,000 will help boost the Parkes Annual Show.
Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway announced the news on Wednesday morning and said Parkes locals can expect the very best of local produce, livestock and entertainment thanks to the funding from the government's Country Shows Support Package.
The announcement comes five days after $13,703 was allocated to the Peak Hill Show.
"I am thrilled this funding will help support the Parkes Pastoral, Agricultural and Horticultural Association construct new facilities to house exhibits such as local produce, art and craft and floral arrangements," Mr Farraway said.
"These additional stalls will allow exhibitors to connect with locals and allow visitors the chance to experience the best Parkes has to offer."
The $5 million Country Shows Support Package provides a funding opportunity for the 190 agricultural shows across NSW in 2022.
Funding of up to $15,000 is available to small shows with an audience of less than 2000 people across all event days, while medium and large shows can apply for up to $30,000 and $45,000 respectively.
The Parkes Show runs from Monday, August 29 to Wednesday, August 31 at the Parkes Showground.
