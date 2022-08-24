Excited. That's how Parkes Show Society president Peter Unger said he and his committee are feeling about the first Parkes Show back in two years.
But not just because there will be a show after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the last two because of state-wide lockdowns.
Advertisement
"We're more excited about getting the community together for something that's familiar to them," Mr Unger said.
It's Mr Unger's fifth year as president but come Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday it will only be his third show.
The Parkes Showground will be looking a little different this year for the show, with major upgrades that began in 2021 still very much in progress.
With no main pavilion after its demolition, exhibits have been moved into the industrial and feature pavilions.
The animal nursery has a brand new building in its same location for showgoers to enjoy.
"The construction of the main pavilion won't obstruct the accessibility of the show," Mr Unger said.
As for the remaining show attractions, it's all as we remember it - Young Woman (Miss Showgirl) and Miss Teenager competitions, show rides, sideshow alley, fireworks, demolition derby, FMX Bikes, farmer's challenge, ute barrel racing and more.
"We'd like to encourage people to come and see their local show this year," Mr Unger said.
"I know the showground isn't quite what it usually is because of the pavilion upgrades but everything else will still be the same and will still be a lot of fun."
READ MORE:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.