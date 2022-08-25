"This is the game you hope for when you are out running and getting into preseason training early in the year," Parkes Boars coach Ben Ryan said this week.
For a side that's on the cusp of an illusive three-peat in the New Holland Cup, the Boars are surprisingly calm, according to Ryan.
On Saturday they head to Mudgee to play the Mudgee Wombats in the grand final at 3.15pm. The side will be reliving the 2020 grand final with hopes they relive the victory too.
The Boars locked in their grand final place last Saturday after beating the Dubbo Rhinos 37-33 in Dubbo.
"We are lucky to have some big game experienced players who bring a calmness to the team as you would imagine the nerves and excitement is building as game day gets closer," Ryan said.
"We are confident in ourselves and know what we must bring for the weekend.
"This is a very special game to the whole team, for some it's a first rugby grand final and others it's their chance to be premiers for a third year in a row."
Here's the opportunity to get to know your Parkes Boars first grade squad ahead of Saturday's grand final.
Ryan will be finalising his grand final team tomorrow.
Toby Baigent - Can be the point of difference in a game, always finds himself in the right place to make a big impact to the game.
Toupo Bainivalu - "Freddy", the hard running centre who busts through defensive lines with his powerful runs and stops opposition in their tracks with his hard tackles.
Luke Bevan - The Welsh Wizard, controls the game with his passing, kicking and running game.
Sam Davis - Utility back who can play just about anywhere, elusive with ball in hand and unrelenting in defence.
Jake Elliott - Front rower who has doesn't hesitate to get into a scrum.
Makenzie Green - Work horse who gets through a mountain of work every game.
Jacko Guy - A utility player who gives nothing but his best week-in, week-out.
Jacob Hardie - A hard ball carrier who loves big collisions and taking the hard runs.
Jacko Hay - Another young back who has great speed and has proven to be strong in defense as he is in attack.
Dylan Hood - Smart player who gets through a lot of work and is deceptive with the ball in hand.
Jonetani Koroi - A big ball runner who takes a lot of stopping.
Rusi Lawaninkula - Devastating ball carrier who makes big metres and gets the team on the front foot.
Jason Lowe - Called Wombat for a reason, always manages to burrow his way through a defensive line making big post contact metres.
Josh Miles - Experienced player who can make big moment plays and change the game.
Michael Murphy - A sharp running back who directs the players around him.
Rory Nock (vc) - Veteran of the game, brings rugby smarts and the dark art of scrums to the team.
Tikiko Noke - The unstoppable force, devastating ball runner who always makes big metres with each run.
Christopher Parker (c) - The heartbeat of the team, leads the team from the front and never takes a backwards step.
Billy Porter - Hard working outside back who shuts down the opposition with his defensive efforts.
Kelevi Ralulu - Hard to contain back rower who gets the defenders on the back foot with hard ball carries.
Timoci Ratulolo - Strong ball runner and great finisher, can make something out of nothing.
Mike Riley - Young halfback who has improved immensely this season and is a consistent performer.
Semi Rokodinono - One of the best kick returners, leaves opposition defenders clutching at air with his fancy footwork and speed.
Ben Ryan - Another veteran of the club that leads with his actions and words, will be found in the thick of the action.
Dan Ryan - Line out master and game changer, big experience player whos lifts the players around him.
Will Smith - Harding working forward who gets in and does all the dirty work to ensure his team succeeds.
Soro Soqe - Elusive ball runner who can slip defenders off as he cuts through defensive lines, proven to be a game changer.
Seremaia Tuinoda - "Dooie" a strong finisher who has been in great form over the last few weeks.
Steve Unger - A young winger with a big future, speed to burn and hands as safe as they come.
Mitchell Westcott - Starts the game at 110% and ends the game at 110%, this man is everywhere and does not stop working.
Will Woods - Where there is a big collision you will find this man, defends hard, runs the ball harder.
