The weather couldn't have been more perfect for the first Trundle Show back since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020.
Trundle locals patiently waited for the return of its annual agricultural show, as have all communities in the Parkes Shire and further afield.
The 2022 Trundle Show on Tuesday and Wednesday was well supported by community members, who were happy to just be out and about again.
Check out some of the scenes our photographer captured during Wednesday of the show.
SEE ALSO PHOTOS FROM THE 2022 TULLAMORE SHOW: Show season is back! Tullamore kicks off local circuit
We're loving being able to bring our readers photos from our local shows again.
Stay tuned - with the Peak Hill Show this week and the popular Parkes Show over three days next week, there's still plenty more show photos to come.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
