Saturday saw the commencement of the Terry Bros Furniture, Bedding and Floorcoverings Men's Club Championships for 2022.
Our thanks go out to Ben and team for again sponsoring the members premier competition with four rounds to decide the A, B and C grade champions.
As per the last few reportings the course was again very damp and playing long off the championship tees. Rob Cheney and the course team did a great job in getting the course ready for play and preserving the fairways in the days leading to hit-off.
In Saturday's play in A grade, one of the expected leaders, Aaron Wilkie fired a creditable 75 off the stick to lead home Matt Lawryk with a 77 and John Green and Riall Harrison with 78's.
Aaron showed good control to gain the 2 stroke lead which will be very important over the 4 round contest.
Matt hasn't had much time on the course of recent times so his form was pleasing.
John Green was always expected to be thereabouts but the other positive was having former club champion Riall Harrison back from injury in time to contest the event and no doubt throw out a serious challenge.
Max Keith was back on 80 and it would be expected that these players will fight out the event unless something totally unexpected occurs.
In Saturday's nett event Matt Lawryk came to the fore with his 68 the best score on the day through all grades. John Green and Wayne Powter were 3 strokes back and Max Keith a further stroke behind.
In B grade Alec Edwards jumped out and hit a solid 85 the same as Rod Kiley but Alec picked up the prize with a better back 9.
Peter Amor, Geoff Leonard and Rob Cheney all came in with an 87s to put the leaders on notice. In the nett event Rod Kiley's 72 was the best score beating David Speakman on a countback. As with all grades the players being available for the four rounds could decide this tight competition.
In C grade Chris Goodie surprised with his 92 taking the lead by a stroke from Simon Hogan. Chris has been getting his game together over the last few competitions rounds and knows all the nuances of the course so he will be looking to extend the lead in the Sunday round.
Simon Hogan will be a threat with his long game a great weapon in the wet course conditions. Finne Latu on 95 and Mick Jeffress on 96 pose serious threats after round 1.
In the C grade nett Gordon Pritchard thought he was back in England with the cold, damp conditions right up his alley as he recorded a 72. Scott Winter and Simon Hogan were snapping at his heels with their 73s.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Max Keith at 69cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th - No winner, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Geoff Leanard at 86cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Aaron Gaffey at 140cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Blake Smith at 104cm, the Westlime 15th by Robert Hey at 157cm and the Central West Glass 18th Tom Delmenico at 120cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Geoff Leonard at 86cm this week.
Ball winners were - John Green, Wayne Powter 71, Max Keith, David Speakman 72, Robert Norman, Simon Hogan, Scott Winter 73, Jack Matthews Peter Amor, Peter Picker, Riall Harrison, Phil Smith 74.
Sunday saw more of the same with a calm, sunny day but another 4mm of rain had hit the course overnight. The volunteers had been out and changed the hole positions and Rob Cheney had mowed the greens to set up a good contest for the continuing players, all 54 of them.
In A grade it continued to be the Aaron Wilkie show with another outstanding 75 off the stick but this time it was matched by Jack Elliott and Blake Smith, so all three having struck the ball well in the conditions.
In the nett event Blake Smith spread-eagled the field with his 67, four in front of now veteran Wayne Parker.
Aaron now has an 8 stroke buffer over Blake Smith and Matt Lawryk in the scratch.
In B grade Rod Kiley maintains a four stroke advantage over Geoff Leonard and Peter Bristol after posting an 86 on Sunday, the same score as Peter and one better than Geoff.
In the nett event Rod and Peter had 73s the best on the day in B grade and one in front Geoff again on 74.
In C grade Garry Phipps surprised himself and others by having the day's low score of 92 to beat home Rob Lea by a stroke. His 69 nett was also the best in C grade, again beating home Rob on 71.
This is the grade that throws up the most changes in the lead and half way through its hard to pick the winner. Garry's round now has him only one stroke behind Simon Hogan after two rounds, Simon on 189 and Garry on 190, with Chris Goodie back on 192 - still a potential winner but nothing would surprise.
