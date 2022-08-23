Guest speaker at Oxley Group CWA Council meeting in Condobolin on August 2 was Kirsty Cordon, District Veterinarian, Central West Local Lands Service.
Kirsty informed the ladies how Foot and Mouth Disease is a serious and highly contagious animal disease that effects all cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, sheep, goats, deer and pigs. It does not affect horses.
Kirsty stressed the degree of success in dealing with an outbreak in Australia will depend on early detection and reporting.
Therefore, it is the responsibility of all Australians to keep this disease and others like Lumpy Skin disease out of Australia.
Many questions were asked concerning eradication and compensation if FMD was able to enter Australia. Members were very grateful for such an informative discussion.
Our President Robyn Miller reported on the Centenary Conference in Sydney, Robyn said it was her first conference and felt privileged to represent Oxley Group.
Next CWA State Conference to be held in Bathurst, May 8-11, 2023.
Oxley Group CWA Conference will be held in Parkes on October, 22 and the theme will be Challenges, Connection and Celebration.
The Parkes CWA Branch will be hosting a high tea fashion parade at the Parkes Golf Club on September 24 at 2pm, to celebrate 100 years of the Country Women's Association.
Forbes CWA Evening Branch together with Oxley Group will be holding its own Centenary Fashion Parade and afternoon tea on October 30 at 2pm in the Forbes Town Hall.
Please put these dates in your diary and come along and enjoy the afternoon.
