For five years straight, the Trundle Boomers have been front and centre in a Woodbridge Cup men's grand final.
And from 2017 to 2019, the Boomers have been the one's lifting the Cup.
Advertisement
Despite putting forward another strong side this year, Trundle's unbelievable run has come to an end at the hands of the Orange United Warriors with the latter winning 26-16 at Trundle in week two of finals.
It's the second finals loss for the Boomers who went down - not without a fight though - to the Canowindra Tigers in one of the best extra-time thrillers in the competition the week prior.
Trundle scored a couple of early tries before a massive and vocal home crowd, starting the Warriors out on the back foot, but the visiting team clawed its way back to take the win.
READ MORE:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.