Parkes Marist juniors going strong in first round of finals

The first round of finals were held at Red Bend and Parkes Marist juniors looked strong.
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag went down 16-20 against Condobolin Blue going into extra time.
Good luck as you play Condobolin Gold in the semi-final elimination.
K & H Constructions U12s Blue won 32-18 against Condobolin Blue.
All the best as you move on to the semi-final elimination round against Canowindra.
K & H Constructions U12s White plays Forbes in the semi-final qualifying round. Good luck boys.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag White played Forbes White in a nail-biting win 14-12 going into extra time.
The girls continually pushed themselves and showed excellent teamwork throughout the game.
Jess Morgan, who opened the game with the first two tries for Parkes, was exceptional.
All the girls ran the ball really well and supported each other when needed, especially Ella Jablonskis, Kailen Butt and Leni Constable who made a couple of line breaks.
As we went into extra time Parkes received a penalty and decided to kick, adding 2 points to the score board.
Leah Hayward who was player's player was fantastic in defence along with Corby Fliender and Chloe Budd who are constantly out in front while defending.
Grace Milne, playing fullback, had another fantastic performance as usual and scored a try five minutes to go during extra time.
The girls defended their line right down to the last minute and kept Forbes out.
Well done on the win girls, you all should be extremely proud of your achievement.
Good luck as you move on to the semi-final qualifying round against Forbes Black.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag Blue won 20 - 16 against West Wyalong in a very intense game.
Congratulations and good luck as you move on to the semi-final elimination round against Forbes White.
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s had a very tough 18-12 win against a very strong Condobolin side on Saturday at Red Bend.
Some tremendous defensive efforts on our own try line repeatedly turned away the dangerous Condo attack.
An early penalty cost us two points and demonstrated Condobolin's intention to take the points whenever they were on offer.
We hit back quickly through our left edge, with the deceptively fast second rower Hayden Lamond crossing for a 4-2 lead.
A real arm wrestle resulted in both sides turning over possession, with the Spacemen guilty of some poor discipline at times, letting Condobolin off the hook.
A raid towards our right side on the back of some great runs by our middle forwards, saw our other second rower, Tom Scally cross for a converted try and a 10-2 lead 2 minutes from half time.
However, Condobolin had the final say of the half, with their outstanding captain Braith Sloane slicing through from 65 metres out to put fullback Kyron Croaker under the posts for a half time score of 10-8.
The second half again saw both sides play some excellent rugby league from end to end, but Condobolin cracked first and Riley Cronin scored out wide to extend the lead 14-8. y
Again, discipline cost us possession and field position, with Braith Sloane scoring his second try of the day to push the score to 14-12.
But Slade Moore, Ryan Cox and Angus MacGregor continually rolled us forward and out of trouble.
Some probing runs by Triston Ross and Taj Lovett started to spread the Condobolin defence and Lachlan Thomas pounced, scoring a great dummy half try to put the Spacemen into the grand final qualifier at home this weekend.
It was a very gritty performance, with our four front rowers standing tall.
Lachlan Thomas had a great game in his new role as a lock/dummy half and worked hard with and without the ball.
Triston Ross constantly causes the opposition problems and has built a great combination with Oakley Fliedner.
A number of positional changes has really opened up our attack on the edges and has seen our outside backs get a lot more opportunities with the ball.
Taj Lovett was outstanding on the weekend and turned the game our way with a couple of big plays.
He took a huge knock early but proved how tough he is with a performance that really lifted his team.
Big game against Forbes this week at Pioneer Oval, with the winner earning the first spot in the grand final.
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s played Cabonne winning 22-12.
The boys played a very entertaining game of footy on the weekend and it was awesome to see them talking on and off the field, and encouraging one another.
After Joel MacGregor completed a one-on-one strip, Bob McEwen passed the ball to Jack Jessep, who scored the opening try for Parkes. Jack Milne successfully kicked the conversion.
Anthony Dickson, Bryce O'Malley, and Joe Monk all provided outstanding defence that helped keep Cabonne out.
Jack Milne added an extra two points on the board from a penalty to Parkes right near the post, taking the score to 8-0 at half time.
Calab Crisp displayed quick thinking from dummy half by diving over for a try under the post. The conversion was successful by Jack Mine.
Reggie Sutton, Kane Coulston and Ollie Thomas had several impressive runs and gained a lot of ground for their team.
Another great complete set from the boys pushing Cabonne to defend their line continuously.
On the fifth set, Bob put Ollie through a hole 30 metres out which allowed him to score.
It wasn't long until Reggie made a 40-metre run before getting tackled, and a quick play the ball for Jack who passed to Rhys James, scoring the next try for Parkes.
Well done boys, and good luck as you play Red Bend in the semi-final qualifying round.
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag play in the semi-final qualifying round against Cabonne this weekend. Good luck girls.
Congratulations to all the Parkes junior teams who have advanced to the semi-finals.
Wishing you luck as you compete in Parkes on Saturday, August 27 at Pioneer and Spicer ovals.
We have eight teams representing Parkes on Saturday, so please come along and support us.
