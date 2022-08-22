Parkes Champion-Post

Bowls | Gary McPhee Parkes Bowling and Sport Club's hero of the day

By Contributed
Updated August 29 2022 - 1:28am, first published 11:57pm
Railway bowls

On Wednesday, August 17 we had social bowls. Winners were Wally Grant and Helen Clark winning 16+12. Runners-up were Paul Lewin and Junior Thorne winning 15+6.

