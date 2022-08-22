On Wednesday, August 17 we had social bowls. Winners were Wally Grant and Helen Clark winning 16+12. Runners-up were Paul Lewin and Junior Thorne winning 15+6.
Marble 12 came out and the Margins were 2, 4, 5, 6 and 12. So Alan Affleck, John Corcoran, Wally Grant and Helen Clark received $15 each and next week's jackpot starts at $27.
On Saturday, August 20 we had social bowls. Winners were Ray Griffith and George Greenhalgh winning 19+23. Runners-up were Jake Brown and Helen Clark winning 18+15.
Championships
In the Major Singles Phil Barnard defeated Graham Thomson. In the Minor Singles Pauline Currey defeated Cody Hando.
In the Club 4s Team Kirwan defeated Team Dunn and are the first team through to the grand final. Please make an effort to get all highlighted games played.
Pennants
Our Division 3 team had an 8-2 win over Manildra at Manildra. Our Division 4 Team 1 had a 9-1 win over Manildra, also at Manildra.
Our Division 4 Team 2 had a 9-1 win over Eugowra at home and our Division 4 Team 3 had a 9-1 win over Orange Ex Services, also at home.
This week our Division 3 side head to Orange to play Orange City. Our Division 4 Team 1 head to Molong to play Molong. Our Division 4 Team 2 host Cowra and our Division 4 Team 3 host Millthorpe.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, August 27 at 1pm. Everyone is welcome, names in by 12.30pm please.
In the club on Friday we have happy hour, meals and Dippin' Dots Ice Creams. See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
Championship matches: Last week's washed out minor pairs match resumed on Saturday morning, with Brian Townsend and John Wright re-starting the match on the 17th end leading 16 shots to 14. Brian and big John continued to play good bowls, cruising at 19 shots to 15 with 1 end to play.
Gary McPhee and Marty Tighe, needing four shots on the last end to force the match into a 'golden bowl' end, managed to surround the jack with three bowls with a measure for the 4th. Gary, displaying nerves of steel and great composure under pressure, delivered the last bowl of the match, sitting out his opponents' closest bowl, picking up the four shots, and forcing the match into a deciding extra end.
In front of an enthralled crowd of social bowlers and onlookers, Brian and John didn't falter and were holding three shots. Come the hour, come the great Gary McPhee! His last bowl, forced the jack back to the gutter. Brian just missed drawing to the jack, resulting in a remarkable win to Gary and Marty.
A Major Pairs match was played with Baldy Frame and Mick 'the master' Went playing Tony Riordan and mighty Mal Porter in an entertaining, highly skilled match of draw bowls played in great camaraderie and spirit.
Team Went won 23 shots to 12, though the final score really didn't indicate the closeness of most of the ends, as there was often just the slimmest of margin between the bowls near the jack, more often favouring Baldy and Mick who in the end, had just too much class for Tony and Mal.
Pennants: Both the Parkes Pirates pennants teams played at home on Sunday, under welcome blue skies in front of an appreciative crowd of local bowlers and supporters, as well as visitors from both Forbes and Condobolin. The full green of Bowlers across 6 rinks was a great spectacle, with all 48 bowlers on the TV green in front of the well patronised Tammy's tavern.
Parkes defeated Forbes in Division 2, winning two rinks to 1, scoring an overall win of 62 shots to 51.
The highly credentialled Condobolin Division 3 team were too strong for the locals, winning all three rinks to record an overall win of 68 shots to 48.
All bowlers acknowledge and thank the two managers - George and Joanne - for managing the two Pennants teams, and a big thank you to Geoff Freeman who was kept busy umpiring across the six rinks.
Social bowls: Thursday, August 18: Last Thursday the El Nina weather gods forgot it was a bowls' day, so 24 social bowlers scrambled to the Club to play two games of triples and three games of pairs.
Our visitor - Mike Keane, - with family history to the club, teamed up farmer Jones and Tony 'rocking' Riordan to easily account for 'sir' Wally Grant, Bob Freeman and Steve Turner.
Mike Valentine, has returned to the greens after a long injury layoff, eventually matching his opposite lead, mighty Mal Porter in a very competitive triples game.
Tullamore Mal lead brilliantly for John Carr and Rob Irving against Mike, Marty and Eddie McPhee. Scores were level leading into the final end, with the game only decided when Irving bowled a bomb to secure a 1 shot victory, 20 shots to 19.
The strong pairing of John Wright and Geoff Freeman proved too strong for John Ward and Jim Blake, winning comfortably.
There was a remarkable scoring game between Al Affleck and Gary McPhee playing Col Hayward and Warwick Parker. After 11 ends, team Wok had a 1 shot lead, after which Col and Wok went on a scoring blitz, as Gary and Al bombed out, as they were trailing by eight shots to 19 after 16 ends.
Gary and Al then played terrific bowls, fighting back but were still behind by 6 shots as they turned for home on the last end. Gary and Al somehow scored seven shots on the last end to win the game 22 to 21.
The pairs game with Col Mudie skipping for John Niddric playing against the white Marlin John Corcoran and the returning Dave Willcockson was a good game where the difference between the two teams was never more than 2- 3 shots. Team Mudie were in front until the 17th end. John and Dave finished the stronger to win by 20 shots to 16.
Saturday, August 20: Cool cloudy weather greeted 24 social bowlers on Saturday with two games of triples and three pairs games.
The first triples game featured Marty Tighe skipping for Joanne Simpson and the endurable Bob Freeman playing against Geoff Freeman, George Bradley and Ian Simpson.
Consistent bowls in the head enabled team Tighe to scoot away and lead by 15 shots to 4 after 12 ends. Geoff, George and Simmo piled on 13 unanswered shots over seven ends to take the lead. Bob Freeman then bowled a few pearler deliveries, as he combined with a resurgent Joanne, enabling team Tighe to settle and win the game by 24 shots to 20.
The big guns of the club played in the second triples match as Tom Furey, Joe Davies and Mark Dwyer fancied themselves against Mick Simpson, Steve Turner and Guy Ellery, and the result was a surprisingly lop-sided one, as Mark Dwyers' team had a comfortable win over Guys' team, winning 27 shots to 9.
A dominant bowls display by Rob Tinker and Noel Johnstone against Col Hayward and Arthur Corbett enabled Tink and Noel to record a comfortable win over Col and Arthur, by 22 shots to 10.
John Carr and John Ward played solid catch-up bowls against Rob Irving and Mick Keane as they were well behind on the scoreboard early, but were able to level the score at 10 shots each after 11 ends.
The two Johns then 'put the cue in the rack' as they didn't disturb the spiders on their side of the scoreboard again until the 19th end, by which time Rob and Mick eased to a comfortable win, 22 shots to 12.
After his heroics earlier in the day, Gary McPhee teamed up with Rhona Went against the veteran pairing of Ray Jones and Col 'I forgot the pizzas!' Mudie. Living on the flat country again must be helping Mudie with his bowls, as the two ex-farmers combined to put Gary and Rhona to the sword early in the game, then withstood a mini-comeback before finishing out the game to win 22 shots to 16.
See you on the greens!
Looking, and feeling, like typical Parkes Show weather! Once again, bowls were cancelled on Tuesday due to the wintery, rainy day.
The lucky (or unlucky!) Grade 3 Pennants teams travelled to Orange City and played several ends before the snow camouflaged the white jack and play ceased! Parkes led on both rinks, so watch this space for the finale to be continued at Orange next week. Hope you thaw out in time, girls!
There were no fireworks for Parkes grades last Thursday when the 4s were soundly defeated by Canowindra, at Canowindra.
The 3s fared a little better, with a win by Team Byrne at home vs Cowra 2, but a loss on the board by just two points. Heart-breaking result!
Next Tuesday, August 30, the 4s play Forbes at home. The 3s will be playing deferred matches away.
This is trading table day, plus birthday pavlovas!
Please bring a gift for the "pantry" to the value of $10.
If wet, please bring your lunch and trading table gift at 12noon to enjoy the company, camaraderie and birthday pavlovas! Retired bowlers and recent birthday gals are encouraged to be present!
Looking ahead, there will be a committee meeting on September 6.
If you wish to play social bowls on Tuesday, call the club on 6862 1446 at 9am.
