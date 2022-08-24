Parkes Champion-Post

Look for African boxthorn, one of the worst weeds in Australia

By Newsroom
August 24 2022 - 9:00am
INVASIVE: If untreated, the African Boxthorn weed can invade bushland and outcompete native plants. Photo: SUPPLIED

Parkes Shire Council is calling on residents to be vigilant and report all occurrences of African Boxthorn (Lycium ferocissimum), one of the most prolific and identifiable weeds across the shire.

