Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Parkes Spacemen go down 32-16 in Peter McDonald Premiership eliminator

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
August 22 2022 - 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They had heart but it just wasn't enough for the Parkes Spacemen who have been knocked out of the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership race.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.