Here are the sports results from August 13-14 for Parkes teams across different competitions in the region:
Round 20: PARKES COBRAS 6 (Lachlan Hando 3, Quinn Hennock 2, Alec Bateson) defeated ORANGE CYMS 2 (Bradley Millar 2)
Advertisement
Peter McDonald Premiership Week 2 elimination semi-final: ORANGE CYMS 32 (Cooper Monk 2, Ethan Bereyne 2, Daniel Mortimer, Marcel Ikinofo tries; Patrick Williams 4 goals) defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 16 (Sam Dwyer, Timoci Dabea, Eroni Turagata tries; Chad Porter 2 goals)
League tag preliminary final: MACQUARIE RAIDERS 26 defeated PARKES SPACECATS 14
Finals Week 2 men:
DRAW FOR FINALS WEEK THREE
Saturday at Canowindra - first grade: 3pm: Manildra Rhinos v Canowindra Tigers
Sunday at Oberon - league tag: 12.40pm: Manildra Rhinos v Orange United Warriors
New Holland Cup first grade preliminary final: PARKES BOARS 37 (Tupou Vereti 3, Toby Baigent, Seremaia Tuinoda, Semi Rokodinono tries; Jacob Hardie, Rokodinono conversions) defeated DUBBO RHINOS 33 (Lachie O'Malley, Nick Barton, Dale Smith tries; Kieran Hill 3 conversions; Hill 4 penalties)
First grade grand final: 3.15pm: Parkes Boars v Mudgee Wombats at Glen Willow Sporting Complex, Mudgee
Women preliminary final: CSU BATHURST LADIES 28 defeated PARKES BOARS LADIES 17
Senior men Tier Two finals Week 1, qualifying final: Parkes Panthers 3.0 3.1 5.4 6.5 (41) defeated Cowra Blues 0.1 1.1 2.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS: Parkes Panthers Tier 2: M.Simmonds 2, M.Stubberfield 1, J.Ralph 1, L.Bolt 1, M.Bruce 1; Cowra Blues Tier 2: N.Worth 3
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.