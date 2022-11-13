Parkes Champion-Post

Trudi Murray from Peak Hill opens salon thanks to TAFE NSW Women in Business program

By Newsroom
Updated November 14 2022 - 3:58pm, first published 8:30am
The free TAFE NSW Women in Business online training program helped Peak Hill woman Trudi Murray open her own beauty salon. Picture supplied

After two years of such uncertainty for small business owners, a woman in Peak Hill has taken a courageous step forward and opened her own salon.

