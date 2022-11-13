After two years of such uncertainty for small business owners, a woman in Peak Hill has taken a courageous step forward and opened her own salon.
And it's in part, all thanks to a free TAFE NSW Women in Business online training program.
Female entrepreneurs in the Central West are boosting their business skills after the NSW Government has invested $3.5 million in the program.
The Women in Business program provides a suite of practical resources for women running small businesses, micro businesses, or start-up operations.
Trudi Murray from Peak Hill opened her beauty salon, Wyse Wiccan Beauty Shoppe, earlier this year and said the TAFE NSW Women in Business program addressed the common issues and challenges faced by small business owners.
"Beauty therapy is my expertise. I have never owned a business before, but this TAFE NSW program has given me the business and finance skills I need," she said.
"The program helped me get established and made sure I had the right procedures in place.
"I'm always looking to find more resources to help grow my business.
"The Women in Business program is giving me the skills to build a thriving business and market my services correctly in the right places."
Ms Murray said the program has also connected her with like-minded small business owners in rural areas.
TAFE NSW Business Head Teacher Dianne See said more than 16,000 female business leaders have turned to the Women in Business program to build the skills they need to get their business off the ground.
"With more women starting their own business than ever before, there's a rising demand for business-focused skills training," she said.
"The Women in Business program ensures female entrepreneurs in every corner of NSW can access the training they need to succeed in starting or building their business.
"Depending on what point they're at with their business, participants can choose from 40 topics or webinars to suit their needs.
"Topics range from developing business plans, marketing, managing cash flow, applying for grants, and leveraging social media, through to tax obligations and negotiation skills."
The Women in Business program offers flexible online learning from anywhere, at any time. Women can learn more at www.tafensw.edu/womeninbusiness.au
To register for the fee-free program visit tafensw.edu.au/womeninbusiness or call 131 601.
