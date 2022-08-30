A 22-year-old woman has been banned from owning any animal for five years after two dangerous dogs she had in her care were involved in two vicious attacks in as many days.
Brandi Jeffery of Victoria Street, Parkes pleaded guilty in Parkes Local Court on August 4 to three counts of being in charge of a dangerous dog which attacks a person or animal.
Advertisement
According to police documents tendered in court, the two dogs in Jeffery's care were a male and female Staffordshire bull terrier and in 2015 were both declared dangerous dogs by Parkes Shire Council under the Companion Animals Act.
There are requirements that must be met under the act and when Jeffery moved house, no forwarding address was provided to allow for compliance checks, the report said.
The court was told that at about 4.30pm on August 27 last year the victim was walking along her regular route on the footpath in Victoria Street with her elderly nine-year-old female Shih Tzu that was on a lead attached to a harness.
As the pair passed Jeffery's home, the victim saw a female Staffy barge out the front door and run straight up to the victim, growling, its teeth exposed and lunging at the victim's dog.
Police said the victim was terrified and tried to drag her dog away by the lead, and as she tried to escape by jumping over a neighbour's fence with her dog in her hands, the female Staffy launched upwards and snatched the Shih Tzu out of the victim's grip.
The force of the attack was so ferocious the Shih Tzu was ripped out of its harness, leaving the victim holding onto an empty harness and lead, screaming for help, the report read.
The court heard a man walked out of Jeffery's house and pulled the Staffy away while it still had the Shih Tzu in its jaws.
The victim watched the man drag the Staffy into the house, the Shih Tzu left motionless, bleeding and whimpering on the ground, police said.
The distraught victim picked up her dog, cradling her as she walked out of the yard.
The dog received emergency care at the vet after suffering a 1.5 inch laceration in the right inguinal region, puncture wounds to its right hind limb and a dislocated right hip.
The victim notified police who attended Jeffery's home where Jeffery initially denied the Staffy was involved and an investigation commenced.
The following day (August 28, 2021) about 5.30pm a couple were walking on the footpath outside Jeffery's home with their six-year-old male basset hound walking between them on a lead.
As they walked past the two Staffordshire bull terriers came running out from the front door, the female Staffy standing in front of the victims growling and barking.
Both dogs began to circle the couple, snarling as the male Staffy ran behind the female victim and tripped her over, the woman landing heavily on the concrete footpath and hitting her head.
The police report said the woman was confronted by the male Staffy while she was on the ground, the dog baring his teeth and frothing at the mouth.
"He was about to bite her leg when she punched the dog in the head," police said.
The male Staffy moved around the man and began attacking the basset hound, who in fright pulled off its harness and lead, and ran across the road, in front of passing traffic to escape.
Advertisement
Jeffery came out of the house and pulled both dogs away, taking them inside.
The woman was conveyed to Parkes Hospital by ambulance and given morphine for pain relief.
She sustained a bruised coccyx, small laceration to the back of the head and pain in her neck.
The basset hound was treated for a puncture wound to its right rear leg.
Police and the council ranger seized the dangerous dogs and officers were informed on September 10, 2021 the two dogs were destroyed.
"A young girl was doing nothing other than walking her dog, that was bad enough," Magistrate Brett Thomas told Jeffery in court.
Advertisement
"Then there was a second day... a more serious incident which involved both dogs and a woman falling and hitting her head."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Donna Rayner told the court the dogs that were attacked were companion animals and the victims found the incidents quite traumatic.
Jeffery's solicitor Tijana Caldwell agreed both incidents were unfortunate and "quite nasty".
"It's devastating for all involved... but I wanted to point out it happened over 48 hours, it was not one attack and then there were months and months in between, it happened over a very short period of time," she said.
"The two dogs have been put down. There has been mental harm to the victims but Ms Jeffery has had her own mental harm.
"These two dogs... are the only dogs she's had in her life."
Advertisement
Magistrate Thomas told the court he didn't agree with Ms Caldwell that "the incidents should be seen as one together".
"You were aware they were dangerous dogs and that there had been problems in the past," he told Jeffery.
"I'll take into account they've been taken off you and put down."
For the failure, Magistrate Thomas said, in doing "what you were supposed to do", he fined her $1200 for each matter and handed down a five year banning notice of any animal.
READ MORE:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.