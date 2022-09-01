Dust off your camp ovens, we are now only a days away from the 2022 Trundle Bush Tucker Day, and with it the popular National Cooking Championships.
In true Aussie style, this food and entertainment festival started out 36 years ago as a bet between two mates, to see who could cook up the best tucker in a camp oven behind the pub.
The idea took off and the Trundle Bush Tucker Day was born.
Now 36 years on, the event attracts hundreds of people and offers a great day to "have-a-go" and get involved in all the family fun.
For a true bush experience, head out to the Trundle Showground on Saturday for a day full of live entertainment, national bush competitions, bush cooking demos, billy boiling sprint, damper throw, sheep shearing, food and market stalls, and so much more!
In a real treat for country music fans, there is a very special guest artist this year - Troy Cassar-Daly.
Troy has been awarded numerous accolades including a record-breaking 40 Golden Guitars, five ARIAS, three APRA Song of the Year awards, nine Deadlys (Australian Indigenous Artist Awards), four CMAA Entertainer of the Year Awards plus two NIMAs (National Indigenous Music Awards).
The judges are looking forward to seeing what recipes participants will be dishing up this year. Entry forms are available on the Trundle Bush Tucker Day Facebook page or can be picked up from the judges tent on the day.
Trundle Bush Tucker Day is on this Saturday, September 3. Tickets are on sale through 123tix.com.au
With food stalls to treat taste buds of all kinds, there is something for the whole family to enjoy at the Trundle Bush Tucker Day.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
