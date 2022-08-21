Hosting duties prove a winner for Parkes veteran golfers

Hosting the August round of the Lachlan Valley veterans golf competition last week proved a winner for Parkes with the club taking out the teams competition from arch-rival Forbes.
Fifty-five players faced the starter with Parkes' 111 points - for the top three scores from each town - comfortably clinching victory by 14 points from Forbes.
Advertisement
Parkes players dominated B grade with Joe Davies playing his best round for some time to accumulate 39 stableford points, followed by the Parkes pair of Garry Phillips and John Fowler three points back on 36 points - Phillips secured second on a count-back.
In A grade Forbes' Kim Herbert was in good touch to win with 36 points just ahead of West Wyalong's Trevor Tulloch who took second place on a count-back from Parkes' Dale Stait.
Another highlight of the day was the district final of the NSW Veterans Golf Association Medal of Medals which was won by West Wyalong's Mick Roberts, who survived a count-back from Forbes' Allan Rees after they both scored 31 points.
Parkes' Nym Dziuba was only a point behind in third place.
Fifteen players contested the final with Roberts now heading to the State final.
In the nearest-to-pins Davies continued his good day to win B grade on the 11th, with Peter Bristol (Parkes) the A grade winner, Col Clark of West Wyalong won the A grade on the sixth hole and the Forbes pair of Don McKeowen and Jeff Haley won the A and B grades respectively on the fourth.
Final standings in the Geoff Coles/Mick Miller teams shield were: Parkes 111 points, Forbes 97, West Wyalong 95, Cowra 83, Condobolin 61 and Grenfell 28.
Ball winners from Parkes and Forbes were Dale Stait, Ian Phipps, Nym Dziuba, John Fowler, David Harwood, Gordon Pritchard, Cath Kelly, Rod Luyt and John Dwyer (Parkes) and Stephen Uphill, Peter Barnes, Peter Dawson and Alla Rees (Forbes).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.